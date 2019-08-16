The good swings were followed by bad ones, the positive moments by negative ones, the birdies by the bogeys. It was that kind of day for Tiger Woods, who simply can't afford those kinds of days at this point in the season.

Woods made five bogeys but four bogeys en route to a second-straight one-under 71 at the BMW Championship, and he'll have serious work to do if he is to qualify for next week's Tour Championship. Woods, who entered this week in 38th place in the FedEx Cup standings, needs an 11th place finish to get into the top and qualify for East Lake, where he would defend his title from a year ago. His two-day total of 2 under was in a tie for 44th (out of 69 players) when he walked off the course, and he'll surely fall further behind as the afternoon wave continues the birdie barrage underway at Medinah.

After a ho-hum round on Thursday, Woods got off to a solid start with four straight pars. Then came a see-saw stretch that saw take advantage of both front-nine par 5s but drop shots on the holes in between, going birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey and making the turn in even par.

Woods got things going on the back nine at Medinah—where he won the 1999 and 2006 PGA Championships—birdieing 11, 14 and 15 to get to 3 under for the day and 4 under for the tournament.

He couldn't keep the momentum going—that was the story of the day—and made sloppy bogeys on 16 and 17. The first came from the middle of the fairway and the second from a tee shot on the par-3 17th that flew the green and landed in the back bunker.

The good news for Woods is that he looked pain-free for the second straight day, just a week after he pulled out of the Northern Trust with a strained oblique. He swung freely and pounded his driver well past playing partners Billy Horschel and C.T. Pan each of the first two days. The problem isn't physical; it's technical. Woods simply isn't sharp with his scoring clubs and has had trouble keeping good stretches going and avoiding momentum-killing mistakes.

He'll get two more rounds to make progress before his season, barring a furious charge to make the Tour Championship, will come to an end on Sunday. His remaining schedule for 2019 is still a question mark, though he is committed to playing the inaugural Zozo Championship in Japan, which begins Oct. 24.