Tiger Woods Hints at Presidents Cup Return in Captain's Letter

Woods can select himself as one of four captain's picks for the Presidents Cup in Melbourne. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 13, 2019

Tiger Woods is slated to appear at the Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia as a captain for the United States in December, but don't assume he'll be relegated to the sidelines.

Woods wrote a captain's blog for the Presidents Cup website on Friday, signing off with a peculiar signature. The 15-time major champion wrote below his name, "U.S. Team Playing Captain."

Eight players not including Woods have qualified for the U.S. team in Melbourne in December. Woods can choose four wild cards, though it appears he may save one slot for himself. 

Woods had an arthroscopic procedure in his left knee in late August. He withdrew from the FedEx Cup, but he may be ready to take the course again in December.

This year will mark the 19th Presidents Cup, held every two years. The United States is 10-1-1 in the competition, with the International Team's lone win coming in Melbourne in 1998. 

