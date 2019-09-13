Tiger Woods is slated to appear at the Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia as a captain for the United States in December, but don't assume he'll be relegated to the sidelines.

Woods wrote a captain's blog for the Presidents Cup website on Friday, signing off with a peculiar signature. The 15-time major champion wrote below his name, "U.S. Team Playing Captain."

Um, not sure how I missed this yesterday. Tiger wrote a Prez Cup captain’s blog for the PGA Tour's website and this is how he signed off…. 👀https://t.co/Cr1XvOKA9G pic.twitter.com/91b7teu0uh — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) September 13, 2019

Eight players not including Woods have qualified for the U.S. team in Melbourne in December. Woods can choose four wild cards, though it appears he may save one slot for himself.

Woods had an arthroscopic procedure in his left knee in late August. He withdrew from the FedEx Cup, but he may be ready to take the course again in December.

This year will mark the 19th Presidents Cup, held every two years. The United States is 10-1-1 in the competition, with the International Team's lone win coming in Melbourne in 1998.