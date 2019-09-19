Tony Romo to Play PGA Tour Event Despite Potential Conflict with CBS NFL Assignment

Romo has accepted a sponsor's invitation to play in next week's Safeway Open. If he makes the cut, he'll be busy on Sunday. 

By Daniel Rapaport
September 19, 2019

Tony Romo loves two sports, but he's done an admirable job of keeping his golf pursuits and football broadcasting duties separate. 

Until now. 

Romo has accepted a sponsor's invite into next week's Safeway Open (Sept. 26-29) at Silverado Resort & Spa's North Course, which will mark his third start on the PGA Tour. Should he make his first-ever cut and play the weekend at the event in California, he would be unable to call Sunday's Vikings-Bears matchup on CBS. If he misses the cut, he will travel to Chicago and call the game as scheduled.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York PostCBS wouldn't allow Romo to play a golf tournament under similar circumstances last year. For whatever reason, the network has reversed course and decided to let the 39-year-old tee it up despite the potential conflict. 

Perhaps they're confident he won't make the cut, which is a reasonable outlook given the result of his first three starts on Tour. Romo is a terrific golfer and has won the American Century celebrity championship each of the past two years, but he has shown no signs of being able to compete with the world's best players. He is a combined 41 over par in his six Tour rounds and has missed the cut each time by at least 10 strokes. 

In the unlikely event that he makes the weekend, CBS has a contingency plan but would not tell Marchand who would serve in Romo's role as the color commentator alongside play-by-play man Jim Nantz. 

Romo played a number of elite amateur events this summer with mixed results. He has stated a desire to play his way onto a professional tour but failed to make it past the first stage of Korn Ferry qualifying school earlier this year. 

The Safeway Open, which is part of the PGA Tour's fall series, reportedly also invited Stephen Curry to participate in the event, but he declined. However, Curry will play with Phil Mickelson in the Wednesday pro-am. 

