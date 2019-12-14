Speed Media/Shutterstock

Patrick Reed's caddie Kessler Karain will not work Sunday's Singles session during the final day of the Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour announced Saturday.

"Following an incident that took place on Saturday at the Presidents Cup involving Kessler Karain and a spectator, Karain will not return to caddie for Sunday's final-round Singles matches. We will have no further comment at this time," the PGA Tour said in a statement.

The decision comes after Karain had an altercation with a fan after Reed dropped his third-straight match in Saturday morning's (Australian time) four-ball session.

Karain issued a statement after the incident explaining what happened.

"Riding on the cart, guy was about three feet from Patrick and said, 'You f---ing suck.' I got off the cart and shoved him, said a couple things, probably a few expletives. Security came and I got back in the cart and left," Karain said. "I don't think there's one caddie I know that could blame me. Unless his bones break like Mr. Glass, the most harm done was a little spilled beer, which I'm more than happy to reimburse him for."

When asked about the situation during a press conference on Saturday, U.S. Captain Tiger Woods said he didn't know who will caddie for Reed.

Through his first three Presidents Cup matches, Reed was a frequent target of taunts from the International team fans. Less than a week ago at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, Reed was penalized two strokes for appearing to deliberately improve his lie in a bunker during the third round. He was filmed taking a number of practice swings, which had the effect of flattening the sand behind his ball. Reed would go on to finish two strokes behind winner Henrik Stenson.

Reed will play the International Team's C.T. Pan in the third of 12 scheduled matches on Sunday.