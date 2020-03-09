PGA Tour Announces New Media Rights Deal

Following the trend set by all of the major sports leagues, the PGA Tour announced a new media rights deal on Monday. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, though the wide-ranging agreement is for nine years, and could be worth upwards of $7 billion over that stretch.

“We were extremely pleased with the interest we received from the market, both with incumbents and other media companies and are excited that our current partners shared our vision for the future,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

On the linear television side, the Tour will remain partnered with CBS and NBC, with the two networks broadcasting weekend coverage while alternating coverage of the FedEx Cup Playoffs year to year, beginning in 2022. CBS will continue to average 19 events per year, while NBC will average eight tournaments each year. Golf Channel will continue to provide weekday coverage as well as early weekend coverage.

The biggest headline in the deal comes on the digital side. This was the first time the PGA Tour has negotiated a domestic digital rights deal. PGA Tour Live will stream on the ESPN+ platform, providing golf fans with more than 4,000 hours of live streaming coverage each year.

The Tour agreed to a $2 billion deal with Discovery for its digital rights outside of the U.S. in 2018.

“These new deals will be a major win for our fans, bringing an elevated commitment from all three partners to help us expand and innovate our content and its delivery,” Monahan said.