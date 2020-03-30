The Augusta National Golf Club is donating $2 million to local coronavirus relief efforts.

The club announced Monday morning that it will give $1 million to Augusta University to help expand coronavirus testing in the area and another $1 million to the COVID-19 CSRA (Central Savannah River Area) Emergency Fund. The Community Fund and the United Way of the CSRA launched it to "directly support relief efforts for the most vulnerable populations affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the community."

"It is our hope these gifts will help address the many challenges brought about by the coronavirus throughout the City of Augusta and the greater region," said Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley, per The Augusta Chronicle. "We believe Augusta National has an important responsibility to support and protect the community who has so generously and consistently supported us for many years.

"We are grateful to the Community Foundation for their continued partnership during this unprecedented time and especially appreciative to the dedicated healthcare providers, first responders and many others working tirelessly to fight the effects of this pandemic. They are truly leading this important charge, and we hope these contributions will inspire others to support their efforts."

The Augusta National is currently closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the Masters Tournament, which was originally scheduled for next week, has been postponed. No date has been set for the tournament's return.

The Augusta area has at least 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the number of cases has topped 2,800 in Georgia.