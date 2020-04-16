The PGA Tour released an updated schedule for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons Thursday, with a return to play set for June 8 with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

A collection of tournaments slated to be held in the spring have been canceled or postponed, but the PGA is planning to begin a mostly normal schedule beginning in June.

“The health and safety of all associated with the PGA TOUR and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role–responsibly–in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement Thursday. “Today’s announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future, but as we’ve stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when – working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities – it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities.”

The Open Championship was canceled April 6, so the PGA Championship will kick off the major season Aug. 3 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. The 2019-20 season will conclude with the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Aug. 31.

The U.S. Open will be the second tournament of the 2020-21 season, per the PGA. It will be held at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y. on Sept. 14-20. The Masters will be played Nov. 9-15 as Tiger Woods looks to win his second straight green jacket.