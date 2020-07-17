Two weeks after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryson DeChambeau didn't have the best time at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

On the 15th hole of the second round, DeChambeau recorded a 10 on a par-5, bringing his overall tournament score from one-over par to six-over par and pushing him below the projected cut line at three-over par.

It was the culmination of an overall volatile day for DeChambeau. Through the 14 previous holes, he had notched five bogeys and five birdies. He was one-over par after the first round, with three bogeys and two birdies.

DeChambeau's quintuple-bogey featured two balls that went out of bounds and one lengthy rules discussion. DeChambeau found his third shot, previously thought to be lost, resting against a metal boundary fence, just before hitting what would be his eighth shot. He thought the ball was in bounds, but an official ruled against him.

"From my perspective, that would be technically still in," DeChambeau said, per Golf Channel's Brentley Romine. "I was wondering if I could hop the fence and hit it?"

DeChambeau's bulked-up approach and towering drives have garnered plenty of attention so far this season. He launched a 423-yard drive during the first round on Thursday, with a ball speed of 191 mph.