Augusta National Golf Club announced on Wednesday that the 2020 Masters will be a completely fan-less experience due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.

The event was previously rescheduled for November 12 to 15 from the original dates in April. The state of Georgia currently ranks fifth in the United States with more than 200,000 reported coronavirus cases.

“Since our initial announcement to postpone the 2020 Masters, we have remained committed to a rescheduled tournament in November while continually examining how best to host a global sporting event amid this pandemic,” Fred Ridley, Chairman of the ANGC said. “As we have considered the issues facing us, the health and safety of everyone associated with the Masters always has been our first and most important priority.”

This marks the first time in the 86-year history of the event that no patrons or guests will be present.

“We appreciate the support and patience of all those we serve, including the Augusta community, our corporate and broadcast partners and our friends in golf, as we continue to plan for this historic event,” Ridley said.

Attendees that purchased their tickets prior to the announcement will be guaranteed the same access next year.

“We look forward to the day when we can welcome all of our patrons back, hopefully in April 2021,” Ridley said.