Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA, Naples via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Two-time major winner John Daly said Thursday that he has been diagnosed with bladder cancer.

The 54-year-old told Golf Channel that he received the diagnosis from his doctor after battling kidney stones.

"[The urologist said] it doesn't look like any stones are in there. But unfortunately, you have bladder cancer," Daly said. "After I did the CT [scan] I was fixing to sip on my Diet Coke and he said, 'Don't drink anything. We have to get you back in here and get this cancer out of you.'"

Daly underwent successful surgery to remove the cancer, but doctors told him there's a high likelihood it will return.

"He said there's an 85% chance it comes back. So I've got to go back and see him in three months. They will probably have to cut it out again," he said. "It's probably going to come back, and then another three months that you don't know. You just don't know. Luckily for me they caught it early, but bladder cancer is something that I don't know all the details. But it doesn't look like it may go away. We will just see what happens. Maybe there's a miracle."

After revealing his diagnosis, Daly thanked fans on Twitter for their support and vowed to "beat" cancer.

Daly also revealed that he plans to cut back on two of his unhealthy habits as he fights the disease.

"I'm cutting way, way back on the Diet Coke and counting minutes before I can have a cigarette. I'm trying to quit smoking," Daly said. "The doctors aren't saying it's too late. Unfortunately, it's a cancer that keeps coming back. But I'm going to listen to them, and I’m going to try and quit smoking.

"If it comes back, it comes back. Six months to a year, if it doesn't go away, I'm going to live my life. I'm gonna have some fun."

Daly, a five-time PGA Tour winner, won his two majors at the 1991 PGA Championship and 1995 Open.