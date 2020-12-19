SI.com
GOLF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Watch Charlie Woods Make Eagle as Tiger Watches On

Author:
Publish date:

Is it too early to start inquiring about Charlie Woods's PGA tour card?

It's not exactly a shock that Tiger Woods's son is good at golf, but 11-year-old Charlie's showing on Saturday—on national TV at the scramble format PNC Championship with all kinds of hype surrounding he and his father's outing—was remarkably impressive.

Easily the highlight of the day came on the third hole. After opting to use Charlie's drive on the par-5, Charlie ripped a 5-wood 175 yards to within five feet of the hole. Needless to say, the Woods pair used Charlie's shot yet again.

Charlie finished the job by knocking in the eagle putt, as dad cheered on after being sidelined for the entire hole.

Charlie might not be quite ready to compete on the tour just yet, but he's already started on his father's path. Their swings, swagger and outfits are all nearly identical, and young Charlie already has his own dedicated Twitter fan account (@TrackingCharlie), tracking his play shot-by-shot. It's not quite at Tiger Tracker level yet, but give it some time—there's still Sunday's round to go.

YOU MAY LIKE

tiger charlie woods
Golf

Watch Charlie Woods Make Eagle as Tiger Watches On

Playing a scramble tournament at the PNC Championship, 11-year-old Charlie Woods put on a clinic and carried his dad to an eagle on hole No. 3.

SI Awards Show
Sportsperson

SI Awards Show Streaming From Las Vegas

Sports Illustrated will honor the 2020 Sportspersons of the Year winners and other notable athletes and team moments that made this year memorable.

Kentucky coach John Calipari throws out his hands during a loss to UNC
Play
College Basketball

Kentucky Loses Again, Off to Worst Start Since 1926-27

No. 22 UNC handed the Wildcats their fifth straight loss on Saturday.

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) looks to pass during a game between Tennessee and Texas A&M in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Play
College Football

Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond: 8–1 Aggies Should Be in Playoff

No. 5 Texas A&M made its last College Football Playoff case with a 34-13 win over Tennessee, ending the season with seven straight SEC victories.

Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith will face Florida in the SEC Championship game .
College Football

How to Watch Alabama vs. Florida

Find out how to watch the SEC championship game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 7 Florida on Dec. 19.

Dec 19, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) celebrates with offensive lineman Marquis Hayes (54) after running for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at AT&T Stadium.
Play
College Football

No. 10 Oklahoma Holds Off No. 6 Iowa State to Win Big 12 Title

This marks Oklahoma's sixth straight Big 12 championship thanks to an early 17–0 run against Iowa State in the first half.

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon
Play
College Football

Sermon's Record Day Carries Ohio State to Big Ten Title

Sermon set the Ohio State single-game rushing record to lift the Buckeyes over Northwestern.

daniel-garcia-promo
Wrestling

Daniel Garcia Is Emerging as Wrestling's Next Star

Less than two years after a car accident nearly ended his life, Daniel Garcia is becoming wrestling's premiere talent