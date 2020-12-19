Watch Charlie Woods Make Eagle as Tiger Watches On

Is it too early to start inquiring about Charlie Woods's PGA tour card?

It's not exactly a shock that Tiger Woods's son is good at golf, but 11-year-old Charlie's showing on Saturday—on national TV at the scramble format PNC Championship with all kinds of hype surrounding he and his father's outing—was remarkably impressive.

Easily the highlight of the day came on the third hole. After opting to use Charlie's drive on the par-5, Charlie ripped a 5-wood 175 yards to within five feet of the hole. Needless to say, the Woods pair used Charlie's shot yet again.

Charlie finished the job by knocking in the eagle putt, as dad cheered on after being sidelined for the entire hole.

Charlie might not be quite ready to compete on the tour just yet, but he's already started on his father's path. Their swings, swagger and outfits are all nearly identical, and young Charlie already has his own dedicated Twitter fan account (@TrackingCharlie), tracking his play shot-by-shot. It's not quite at Tiger Tracker level yet, but give it some time—there's still Sunday's round to go.