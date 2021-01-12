2021 Masters to Host Limited Number of Patrons

The upcoming 85th Masters Tournament is planning on hosting a limited number of patrons this April, the tournament announced Tuesday.

The tournament, which was held this past November without fans in attendance, is set to take place between April 5-11.

"Following the successful conduct of the Masters Tournament last November with only essential personnel, we are confident in our ability to responsibly invite a limited number of patrons to Augusta National in April," Fred Ridley, the chairman of August National said in a statement. "As with the November Masters, we will implement practices and policies that will protect the health and safety of everyone in attendance. Nothing is, or will be, more important than the well-being of all involved."

This spring, the club will also conduct the Augusta National Women's Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals in front of limited patrons.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson won the 2020 Masters Tournament in dominant fashion, after shooting a 20 under overall. Johnson set a tournament record for lowest 72-hole total.

The state of Georgia has seen a 55% increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last 14 days, according to The New York Times' database.