2024 PGA Tour Player Survey: What’s the Best Weekly Perk on Tour?

From cars to child care, the PGA Tour handles plenty off the course so players can focus on their games. 

Art Stricklin

Keegan Bradley, pictured with his kids after winning the 2023 Travelers, has a favorite Tour perk that involves the family.
Keegan Bradley, pictured with his kids after winning the 2023 Travelers, has a favorite Tour perk that involves the family. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this summer Sports Illustrated surveyed a number of PGA Tour players about a range of topics around golf, from tournaments with the best food to rules suggestions to golf-viewing habits, and much more. We think you’ll enjoy the answers.

Today’s question: 

What’s the best weekly perk on Tour?

“It’s a close race between the laundry service and the courtesy car, both are pretty nice.” — Adam Scott

“We drive some pretty nice cars.” — Stewart Cink

“There are a lot of them, but cars are pretty nice.” — Akshay Bhatia

“The cars we drive are really great.” — Daniel Berger

“Wow, how much time do you have? It’s a long list. Childcare has to be number one. You couldn’t travel out here with your kids if tournaments didn’t have childcare.” — Zach Johnson

“Everybody is so nice to you, everywhere you go.” — Jason Day

“The free food we eat every week is pretty good.” — Ryan Palmer

“When they close down the zoo in Columbus (Ohio) for a private PGA Tour party, that’s pretty cool. My kids love that.” — Keegan Bradley 

“Uh, money is not bad.” — Matt Kuchar

“The Fitness and Recovery Center are pretty great. That didn’t have anything that big when I first came on Tour.” — Aaron Baddeley

“There are a lot of them.” — Mackenzie Hughes

“We have people literally waiting on us every week to do anything, you can think of week to week at these tournaments.” — Tom Hoge

“The courtesy cars are really hard to beat.” — Gary Woodland

“Everybody wants to do everything they can for you at any time.” — Tony Finau

