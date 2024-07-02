2024 PGA Tour Player Survey: What’s the Best Weekly Perk on Tour?
Earlier this summer Sports Illustrated surveyed a number of PGA Tour players about a range of topics around golf, from tournaments with the best food to rules suggestions to golf-viewing habits, and much more. We think you’ll enjoy the answers.
Previous topics: Paying to play | Best food on Tour | Bucket-list courses | Best rookie advice
Today’s question:
What’s the best weekly perk on Tour?
“It’s a close race between the laundry service and the courtesy car, both are pretty nice.” — Adam Scott
“We drive some pretty nice cars.” — Stewart Cink
“There are a lot of them, but cars are pretty nice.” — Akshay Bhatia
“The cars we drive are really great.” — Daniel Berger
“Wow, how much time do you have? It’s a long list. Childcare has to be number one. You couldn’t travel out here with your kids if tournaments didn’t have childcare.” — Zach Johnson
“Everybody is so nice to you, everywhere you go.” — Jason Day
“The free food we eat every week is pretty good.” — Ryan Palmer
“When they close down the zoo in Columbus (Ohio) for a private PGA Tour party, that’s pretty cool. My kids love that.” — Keegan Bradley
“Uh, money is not bad.” — Matt Kuchar
“The Fitness and Recovery Center are pretty great. That didn’t have anything that big when I first came on Tour.” — Aaron Baddeley
“There are a lot of them.” — Mackenzie Hughes
“We have people literally waiting on us every week to do anything, you can think of week to week at these tournaments.” — Tom Hoge
“The courtesy cars are really hard to beat.” — Gary Woodland
“Everybody wants to do everything they can for you at any time.” — Tony Finau