2024 PGA Tour Player Survey: When Did You Last Pay to Play Golf?

Tour pros rarely pay greens fees but usually remember when they did. 

Art Stricklin

Some PGA Tour pros have paid to play at the famed Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Some PGA Tour pros have paid to play at the famed Pebble Beach Golf Links. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this summer Sports Illustrated surveyed a number of PGA Tour players about a range of topics around golf, from Tour perks to rookie advice to golf-viewing habits, and much more. We think you’ll enjoy the answers.

Today’s question: 

When did you last pay a greens fee?

“Pebble Beach in 2020 with my son.” — Stewart Cink

“I just paid $27 for mini golf with my kids.” — Keegan Bradley

“Last year in Cabo, after the Mexican Open.” — Jimmy Walker

“I think it was two years ago. I was in North Carolina for an event, and went to play elsewhere. I didn’t really like telling them I was a Tour player, we just paid the green fee and played. Was happy to do it.” — Mackenzie Hughes

“Even time I play Mt. Vernon, back home. At least a cart fee.” — Jason Day

“I took my son to play Pebble Beach last Thanksgiving. Wow. I know exactly what that cost.” — Ryan Palmer

“I paid $55 Australian last January at a public course.” — Adam Scott

“I not sure about a green fee, but I paid for a four-person pro-am at full rate, at a Korn Ferry event in Arlington near my house.” — Jordan Spieth

Matt Kuchar plays his shot from the first tee during the 2023 PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.
Matt Kuchar figures it's been about 30 years since he last paid a greens fee. / Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

“It would have to be before college, I think probably mid-1990s.” — Matt Kuchar

“It was right after I had won the Masters and we were on a family vacation in Colorado, Breckenridge I believe. The course there was going to comp my round, but I had my whole family there and it just didn’t feel right, so I paid for everybody.” — Zach Johnson

Not sure, probably back in North Dakota.” — Tom Hoge 

“Last year, was happy to do it.” — Aaron Baddeley

