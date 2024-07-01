2024 PGA Tour Player Survey: When Did You Last Pay to Play Golf?
Earlier this summer Sports Illustrated surveyed a number of PGA Tour players about a range of topics around golf, from Tour perks to rookie advice to golf-viewing habits, and much more. We think you’ll enjoy the answers.
Today’s question:
When did you last pay a greens fee?
“Pebble Beach in 2020 with my son.” — Stewart Cink
“I just paid $27 for mini golf with my kids.” — Keegan Bradley
“Last year in Cabo, after the Mexican Open.” — Jimmy Walker
“I think it was two years ago. I was in North Carolina for an event, and went to play elsewhere. I didn’t really like telling them I was a Tour player, we just paid the green fee and played. Was happy to do it.” — Mackenzie Hughes
“Even time I play Mt. Vernon, back home. At least a cart fee.” — Jason Day
“I took my son to play Pebble Beach last Thanksgiving. Wow. I know exactly what that cost.” — Ryan Palmer
“I paid $55 Australian last January at a public course.” — Adam Scott
“I not sure about a green fee, but I paid for a four-person pro-am at full rate, at a Korn Ferry event in Arlington near my house.” — Jordan Spieth
“It would have to be before college, I think probably mid-1990s.” — Matt Kuchar
“It was right after I had won the Masters and we were on a family vacation in Colorado, Breckenridge I believe. The course there was going to comp my round, but I had my whole family there and it just didn’t feel right, so I paid for everybody.” — Zach Johnson
Not sure, probably back in North Dakota.” — Tom Hoge
“Last year, was happy to do it.” — Aaron Baddeley