2025 BMW Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Second FedEx Cup Playoff Event

The BMW Championship is offering a $20 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

After skipping the playoff opener, Rory McIlroy is in the field this week at the BMW.
The FedEx Cup playoffs have reached its second event, and this week's BMW Championship is offering a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million to the winner.

The top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings were invited to play, and only Sepp Straka is sitting out, reportedly for a personal matter. Rory McIlroy skipped last week's playoff opener in Memphis, where Justin Rose won in a dramatic playoff. But McIlroy is assured a spot in next week's finale at East Lake and he's in the BMW field.

Scottie Scheffler remains far ahead in the season-long points race. He's the betting favorite, and he is also using a fill-in caddie this week.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 BMW Championship. This article will be updated Sunday evening.

2025 BMW Championship Final Payouts

Win: $3.6 million

2: $2.16 million

3: $1.36 million

4: $990,000

5: $830,000

6: $750,000

7: $695,000

8: $640,000

9: $600,000

10: $560,000

11: $520,000

12: $480,000

13: $441,000

14: $402,000

15: $382,000

16: $362,000

17: $342,000

18: $322,000

19: $302,000

20: $282,000

21: $262,000

22: $245,000

23: $229,500

24: $213,000

25: $197,000

26: $181,000

27: $174,000

28: $167,000

29: $160,000

30: $153,000

31: $146,000

32: $139,000

33: $132,000

34: $127,000

35: $122,000

36: $117,500

37: $112,000

38: $108,000

39: $104,000

40: $100,000

41: $96,000

42: $92,000

43: $88,000

44: $84,000

45: $80,000

46: $76,000

47: $72,000

48: $70,000

49: $68,000

