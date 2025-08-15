2025 BMW Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Second FedEx Cup Playoff Event
The FedEx Cup playoffs have reached its second event, and this week's BMW Championship is offering a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million to the winner.
The top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings were invited to play, and only Sepp Straka is sitting out, reportedly for a personal matter. Rory McIlroy skipped last week's playoff opener in Memphis, where Justin Rose won in a dramatic playoff. But McIlroy is assured a spot in next week's finale at East Lake and he's in the BMW field.
Scottie Scheffler remains far ahead in the season-long points race. He's the betting favorite, and he is also using a fill-in caddie this week.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 BMW Championship. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
2025 BMW Championship Final Payouts
Win: $3.6 million
2: $2.16 million
3: $1.36 million
4: $990,000
5: $830,000
6: $750,000
7: $695,000
8: $640,000
9: $600,000
10: $560,000
11: $520,000
12: $480,000
13: $441,000
14: $402,000
15: $382,000
16: $362,000
17: $342,000
18: $322,000
19: $302,000
20: $282,000
21: $262,000
22: $245,000
23: $229,500
24: $213,000
25: $197,000
26: $181,000
27: $174,000
28: $167,000
29: $160,000
30: $153,000
31: $146,000
32: $139,000
33: $132,000
34: $127,000
35: $122,000
36: $117,500
37: $112,000
38: $108,000
39: $104,000
40: $100,000
41: $96,000
42: $92,000
43: $88,000
44: $84,000
45: $80,000
46: $76,000
47: $72,000
48: $70,000
49: $68,000