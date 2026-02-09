2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Full Field: The Year’s First PGA Tour Signature Event

The PGA Tour’s best are all together for the first time in 2026 at arguably the most iconic course in America.

With the season-opening Sentry canceled, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the first signature event of the year, featuring every eligible player in the world save Justin Thomas, who is still rehabbing from back surgery.

That means world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy, making his Tour debut where he won a year ago. Justin Rose, now up to third in the world after winning the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago, is another past champion (2023) in the field.

Tony Finau, Billy Horschel and Keith Mitchell are playing on sponsor exemptions. Jordan Spieth made the field via his effort in the FedEx Fall, while Rickie Fowler was top 50 in last year’s FedEx Cup standings and will play in all the 2026 signatures.

The old “Crosby Clambake” is different as a signature event, with amateurs playing just the first two rounds at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill. The old Saturday broadcast featuring well-known celebrities is history, replaced by the pros playing Pebble Beach.

And all the pros will see the weekend—this signature event has no cut for its $20 million purse. Next week’s signature event, Tiger Woods’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, does have a cut.

2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am full field

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the fifth event of the 2026 PGA TOUR season and first Signature Event.



The field will be finalized following the WM Phoenix Open with opportunities to qualify through the Aon Swing 5 and top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking.



— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 6, 2026

