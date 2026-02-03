2026 PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, LIV Golf Schedules
2026 PGA Tour schedule
Jan. 15-18: Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii
Jan. 22-25: The American Express, PGA West (Pete Dye Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, California
Jan. 29-Feb. 1: Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, California
Feb. 5-8: WM Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona
Feb. 12-15: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Pebble Beach, California
Feb. 19-22: The Genesis Invitational, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California
Feb. 26-March 1: The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, PGA National Resort (Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
March 5-8: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida
March 5-8: Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
March 12-15: The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
March 19-22: Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida
March 26-29: Texas Children's Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas
April 2-5: Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas
April 9-12: Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia
April 16-19: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
April 23-26: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana
April 30-May 3: Cadillac Championship, Trump National Doral (Blue Monster), Miami, Florida
May 7-10: Truist Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
May 7-10: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Dunes Golf & Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
May 14-17: PGA Championship, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania
May 21-24: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
May 28-31: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
June 4-7: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
June 11-14: RBC Canadian Open, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Toronto, Ontario, Canada
June 18-21: U.S. Open, Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, New York
June 25-28: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut
July 2-5: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois
July 9-12: Genesis Scottish Open, Renaissance Club, North Berwick Scotland
July 9-12: ISCO Championship, Hurstbourne Country Club, Louisville, Kentucky
July 16-19: British Open, Royal Birkdale, Southport, England
July 16-19: Corales Puntacana Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
July 23-26: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
July 30-Aug. 2: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan
Aug. 6-9: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina
2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs
Aug. 13-16: FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee
Aug. 20-23: BMW Championship, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, Missouri
Aug. 27-30: Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
2026 LPGA Tour schedule
Jan. 29-Feb. 1: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Lake Nona G. and C.C., Orlando, Florida
Feb. 19-22: Honda LPGA Thailand, Siam C.C., Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Feb. 26-March 1: HSBC Women's World Championship, Sentosa G.C., Singapore
March 5-8: Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Blue Bay G.C., Hainan Island, China
March 19-22: Fortinet Founders Cup, Sharon Heights G & C.C., Menlo Park, California
March 26-29: Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass, Whirlwind G.C., Phoenix, Arizona
April 2-5: Aramco Championship, Shadow Creek G.C., North Las Vegas, Nevada
April 16-19: JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, El Caballero C.C., Los Angeles, California
April 23-26: The Chevron Championship, Memorial Park G.C., Houston, Texas
April 30-May 3: Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, El Camaleon G.C., Playa del Carmen, Mexico
May 7-10: Mizuho Americas Open, Mountain Ridge C.C., West Caldwell, New Jersey
May 14-17: Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, Maketewah C.C., Cincinnati, Ohio
May 29-31: ShopRite LPGA powered by Wakefern, Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course), Galloway, New Jersey
June 4-7: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally, Riviera C.C., Pacific Palisades, California
June 11-14: Dow Championship, Midland C.C., Midland, Michigan
June 18-21: Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Blythefield C.C., Belmont, Michigan
June 25-28: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Hazeltine National G.C., Chaska, Minnesota
July 9-12: Amundi Evian Championship, Evian Resort G.C., Evian-les-Bains, France
July 23-26: ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland
July 30-Aug. 2: AIG Women's Open, Royal Porthcawl, Porthcawl, Wales
Aug. 13-16: The Standard Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater C.C., Portland, Oregon
Aug. 20-23: CPKC Women's Open, Royal Mayfair G.C., Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Aug. 27-30: FM Championship, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts
Sept. 11-13: Solheim Cup, Bernardus Golfs-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands
Sept. 25-27: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Arkansas
Oct. 1-4: LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, Hoakalei C.C., Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii
Oct. 15-18: Buick LPGA Shanghai, TBD, Shanghai, China
Oct. 22-25: BMW Ladies Championship, Pine Beach Golf Links, Haenam-gun, Jeollanam-do, South Korea
Oct. 29-Nov. 1: Maybank Championship, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Nov. 5-8: TOTO Japan Classic, Taiheiyo Club, Ibaraki, Japan
Nov. 12-15: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Pelican G.C., Belleair, Florida
Nov. 20-23: CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon G.C., Naples, Florida
2025 LIV Golf Schedule
Feb. 4-7: Riyadh G.C., Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Feb. 12-15: The Grange G.C., Adelaide, Australia
March 5-8: Hong Kong G.C. at Fanling, Hong Kong
March 12-15: Sentosa G.C., Singapore
March 19-22: The Club at Steyn City, South Africa
April 16-19: Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City
May 7-10: Trump National G.C., Washington, D.C.
June 4-7: Valderrama G.C., Andalucia, Spain
June 25-28: Bayou Oaks at City Park, New Orleans
July 23-26: JCB G & C.C., Rocester, England
Aug. 6-9: Trump National Bedminster, New York
Aug. 20-23: Individual Championship, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Indiana
Aug. 27-30: Team Championship, The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort, Plymouth, Michigan
