SI

2026 PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, LIV Golf Schedules

Here are the schedules for 2026 in pro golf on the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf.
John Schwarb|
Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2026 PGA Tour schedule

Jan. 15-18: Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

Jan. 22-25: The American Express, PGA West (Pete Dye Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, California

Jan. 29-Feb. 1: Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, California

Feb. 5-8: WM Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona

Feb. 12-15: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Pebble Beach, California

Feb. 19-22: The Genesis Invitational, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California

Feb. 26-March 1: The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, PGA National Resort (Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

March 5-8: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida

March 5-8: Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

March 12-15: The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

March 19-22: Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida

March 26-29: Texas Children's Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas

April 2-5: Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas

April 9-12: Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

April 16-19: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

April 23-26: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana

April 30-May 3: Cadillac Championship, Trump National Doral (Blue Monster), Miami, Florida

May 7-10: Truist Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

May 7-10: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Dunes Golf & Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

May 14-17: PGA Championship, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

May 21-24: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

May 28-31: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

June 4-7: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

June 11-14: RBC Canadian Open, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Toronto, Ontario, Canada

June 18-21: U.S. Open, Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, New York

June 25-28: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

July 2-5: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

July 9-12: Genesis Scottish Open, Renaissance Club, North Berwick Scotland

July 9-12: ISCO Championship, Hurstbourne Country Club, Louisville, Kentucky

July 16-19: British Open, Royal Birkdale, Southport, England

July 16-19: Corales Puntacana Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

July 23-26: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

July 30-Aug. 2: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

Aug. 6-9: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs

Aug. 13-16: FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

Aug. 20-23: BMW Championship, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, Missouri

Aug. 27-30: Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

2026 LPGA Tour schedule

Jan. 29-Feb. 1: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Lake Nona G. and C.C., Orlando, Florida

Feb. 19-22: Honda LPGA Thailand, Siam C.C., Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand

Feb. 26-March 1: HSBC Women's World Championship, Sentosa G.C., Singapore

March 5-8: Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Blue Bay G.C., Hainan Island, China

March 19-22: Fortinet Founders Cup, Sharon Heights G & C.C., Menlo Park, California

March 26-29: Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass, Whirlwind G.C., Phoenix, Arizona

April 2-5: Aramco Championship, Shadow Creek G.C., North Las Vegas, Nevada

April 16-19: JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, El Caballero C.C., Los Angeles, California

April 23-26: The Chevron Championship, Memorial Park G.C., Houston, Texas

April 30-May 3: Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, El Camaleon G.C., Playa del Carmen, Mexico

May 7-10: Mizuho Americas Open, Mountain Ridge C.C., West Caldwell, New Jersey

May 14-17: Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, Maketewah C.C., Cincinnati, Ohio

May 29-31: ShopRite LPGA powered by Wakefern, Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course), Galloway, New Jersey

June 4-7: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally, Riviera C.C., Pacific Palisades, California

June 11-14: Dow Championship, Midland C.C., Midland, Michigan

June 18-21: Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Blythefield C.C., Belmont, Michigan

June 25-28: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Hazeltine National G.C., Chaska, Minnesota

July 9-12: Amundi Evian Championship, Evian Resort G.C., Evian-les-Bains, France

July 23-26: ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland

July 30-Aug. 2: AIG Women's Open, Royal Porthcawl, Porthcawl, Wales

Aug. 13-16: The Standard Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater C.C., Portland, Oregon

Aug. 20-23: CPKC Women's Open, Royal Mayfair G.C., Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Aug. 27-30: FM Championship, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

Sept. 11-13: Solheim Cup, Bernardus Golfs-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

Sept. 25-27: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Arkansas

Oct. 1-4: LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, Hoakalei C.C., Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

Oct. 15-18: Buick LPGA Shanghai, TBD, Shanghai, China

Oct. 22-25: BMW Ladies Championship, Pine Beach Golf Links, Haenam-gun, Jeollanam-do, South Korea

Oct. 29-Nov. 1: Maybank Championship, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Nov. 5-8: TOTO Japan Classic, Taiheiyo Club, Ibaraki, Japan

Nov. 12-15: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Pelican G.C., Belleair, Florida

Nov. 20-23: CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon G.C., Naples, Florida

2025 LIV Golf Schedule

Feb. 4-7: Riyadh G.C., Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Feb. 12-15: The Grange G.C., Adelaide, Australia

March 5-8: Hong Kong G.C. at Fanling, Hong Kong

March 12-15: Sentosa G.C., Singapore

March 19-22: The Club at Steyn City, South Africa

April 16-19: Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City

May 7-10: Trump National G.C., Washington, D.C.

June 4-7: Valderrama G.C., Andalucia, Spain

June 25-28: Bayou Oaks at City Park, New Orleans

July 23-26: JCB G & C.C., Rocester, England

Aug. 6-9: Trump National Bedminster, New York

Aug. 20-23: Individual Championship, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Indiana

Aug. 27-30: Team Championship, The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort, Plymouth, Michigan

Published | Modified
John Schwarb
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

Share on XFollow johnschwarb
Home/Golf