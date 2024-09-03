Best Putting Mats for 2024
Paul Liberatore is the founder of Golfers Authority, which reviews the world's best golf products and gear. This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
You already know putting is essential. It accounts for around 40% of your strokes each round. Sinking more putts is the fastest way to lower your handicap. But getting to the practice green can be challenging.
That's where indoor putting greens come in clutch. With a quality setup at home, you can roll putts anytime, anywhere. Rain or shine. Day or night. You can build a consistent stroke, dial in your speed control, and even tackle-breaking putts—all from the comfort of your living room.
More Gear Reviews From SI Golf: Best Golf Balls | Best Golf Bags | Best Rangefinders | Best Shoes
Jump To
- Benefits of Practicing with an Indoor Putting Green
- What to Consider When Buying a Putting Mat
- Best Portable - Perfect Practice Putting Mat
- Most Realistic Roll - Birdie Ball RollTech Putting Mat
- Best for Practice - Wellputt Putting Mat
- Editor’s Choice - Birdie Ball Tour Grade Turf Putting Mat
- Most Technologically Advanced - Puttr Putting Mat
- Best for a Golf Simulator - Birdie Ball Tour Grade Simulator Turf Putting Greens
- Longest Putting Matt - Pure2Improve 5.0 Practice Mat
- Best for All Surfaces - Prime Putt Putting Mat
- Best Budget - PuttOUT Medium Putting Mat
- Most Compact - SKLZ Accelerator Pro Putting Mat Putting Greens
- Best Cheap - PUTT-A-BOUT Par 3 Putting Mat
- Conclusion
Benefits of Practicing with an Indoor Putting Green
Convenience is king with an indoor green. No more battling traffic to get to the course. No more worrying about the weather ruining your practice plans. You can sneak in reps while the kids are napping or during commercial breaks of the big game.
But the perks go beyond 24/7 access. Premium indoor greens roll smoothly and reliably, giving you authentic feedback on your stroke. You can experiment with different techniques and see the results in real-time.
Many indoor setups also let you customize the experience with adjustable breaks, alignment aids and automatic ball-return. It's like having a personal putting coach right there with you.
The more you practice in focused sessions, the more confidence you build. When you step up to a testy five-footer on the course, you'll know you've already drained that putt hundreds of times at home.
What to Consider When Buying a Putting Mat
Size is one of the first things to consider. Measure your space and be realistic. You want to avoid cramming an 18-foot monster into a studio apartment but try to max out the length if you can. A range of 8 to 12 feet is a good target.
Next up: materials. Look for multi-layer turf that feels like the real deal. Cheaper plastic greens might save you a few bucks, but your stroke won't translate as well to the course. Check the stimp rating too. Ideally, you want a speed that matches the greens you typically play.
Portability is another factor, especially if you plan on stashing your green away when it's not in use. Some models roll into a compact bag, while others break into interlocking pieces. There are even a few that fold up like an accordion.
Remember durability, too. Your green will take a beating from foot traffic, wayward putts, and maybe even your dog's claws. Thicker turf and a sturdy base will help your green survive the abuse.
Best Portable - Perfect Practice Putting Mat
The Perfect Practice Putting Mat is a premium indoor putting green designed to help golfers improve their putting at home. It has gained popularity on social media and is used by many PGA Tour pros, including Dustin Johnson, an official ambassador for the product.
The mat features a smooth, realistic putting surface made of crystal velvet and felt turf that simulates the speed of natural greens. Depending on the surface underneath, the mat rolls between 10 and 14 on the stimpmeter. Harder floors will be faster, while thick carpet slows it down slightly. Precise printed alignment lines help golfers visualize the ideal putting path and make stroke corrections.
Get 11% off the Perfect Practice Putting Mat through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
One of the best features is the automatic ball-return system. After putting, the ball rolls into the hole and feeds back to the player through a magnetic track. This allows for continuous, uninterrupted practice sessions. The mat also has two different hole sizes—regulation and a smaller cup about 2/3 the standard size for precision training.
The Perfect Practice mat is available in different sizes, with the 9'6" model being most popular for home use as it allows putts up to 8 feet in length. Build quality and looks are a step up from typical putting mats. The Perfect Practice green features handcrafted wooden elements and a rubber-backed putting surface to keep it in place without sliding. When rolled out, it has an attractive, professional appearance suitable for living out in living spaces.
While more expensive than basic carpeted mats, the Perfect Practice green provides a higher-end practice experience. Its true-rolling surface, alignment aids, ball return and multiple hole sizes allow golfers to work on all aspects of putting speed, break, aim and precision.
Most Realistic Roll - Birdie Ball RollTech Putting Mat
The BirdieBall RollTech Putting Mat has the most realistic roll of any putting green on the market. This innovative indoor putting green uses patented aerated foam technology to replicate the grain and speed of natural grass.
The secret to the BirdieBall's realistic roll lies in its carefully engineered sub-base. This dense, spongy foam expertly mimics the soft root system of a well-manicured putting green. Meanwhile, the perfectly flat surface ensures a smooth, wobble-free roll. As a result, this is the only indoor putting mat on the market with this level of authenticity.
One of the coolest features of this mat is how it can simulate individual grass blades, allowing you to practice putting both with and against the grain. This provides a remarkably true-to-life experience, as putts roll faster down the grain and slower against it—like on an actual green.
With the BirdieBall, you can select a mat with a stimp reading that matches the greens you typically play on. Its stimp maintenance brush allows you to fine-tune the speed further by manipulating the grain direction. And if you want to practice more advanced shots, optional accessories like shims let you introduce breaks and contours into the surface.
Despite its realistic performance, the BirdieBall mat is lightweight and portable and can easily be rolled up for storage without compromising the flat surface.
So, if you're ready to take your putting practice to the next level, check out the BirdieBall RollTech Putting Mat. Its true-rolling surface, customizable features and convenient design make it the ultimate solution for golfers who want the most realistic indoor putting experience.
Best for Practice - Wellputt Putting Mat
Developed in collaboration with renowned coach Cameron McCormick, who trains top golfer Jordan Spieth, the Wellputt putting mat offers a comprehensive putting training system with a true roll and realistic feel. The mat provides a smooth, fast surface that emulates the speed and behavior of real putting greens, with a stimpmeter rating of around 11.
But what is so great about the Wellputt mat is that it is more than just a putting surface; it incorporates a variety of visual aids and training features to help golfers refine their skills. The mat includes alignment guides for proper body and putter positioning and markings to help with stroke length and consistency. It also features a "Good zone / Bad zone" system to provide instant feedback on the quality of each putt.
Get the best price on the Wellputt putting mat through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
Versatility is another key feature of the Wellputt mat. It is designed to be used in both directions, with different training elements depending on the orientation. Putting toward the primary target cone helps golfers focus on accuracy and speed control, while putting in the opposite direction provides drills for distance control and feel.
What I love most about Wellputt is its companion mobile app for iOS and Android devices, offering 54 different practice exercises and challenges. These drills are designed to keep training sessions engaging and fun while helping golfers track their progress. The app also allows users to compete with friends or other Wellputt users worldwide.
Available in 10 feet (3 meters) and 13 feet (4 meters) lengths, the Wellputt mat is easy to set up and store. It rolls out flat quickly and requires minimal time under weights to remove any curling at the edges.
In terms of cost, the Wellputt mat is priced similarly to other premium putting mats on the market, with the 10-foot version retailing for around $199 and the 13-foot version for $249. While this may be a significant investment, the mat's durability, training features and overall effectiveness in improving putting skills make it a worthwhile purchase for serious golfers.
Editor’s Choice - Birdie Ball Tour Grade Turf Putting Mat
Developed by Birdie Ball, a company known for innovative golf training aids, the Tour Grade Turf Putting Green provides an authentic putting experience that closely replicates the feel and performance of real putting greens. This is mainly due to the quality of the turf itself, which is crafted from a premium, ultra-durable nylon turf with an ultra-tight weave and heavy face weight. This construction gives golfers a smooth, consistent roll that mimics the behavior of well-maintained greens. The turf is also grain neutral, meaning that the ball roll is not affected by the direction of the turf fibers.
The Tour Grade Turf putting greens come in various sizes, ranging from 1.5 feet wide to 7.5 feet wide and lengths from 8 feet to 18 feet. At 1/2-inch thick, this putting mat has been designed to provide a stable, even surface for putting practice, regardless of location.
Regarding speed, the Birdie Ball Tour Grade Turf Putting Greens runs around 10-11 on the Stimpmeter, comparable to many well-maintained golf courses.
What I love about the Tour Grade Turf putting green is that it comes with a bunch of additional accessories, including regulation-size cups and flags, six heavy-duty rubber U-bumpers and flush grass plugs that allow you to take a hole out of play. It even comes with a hole-deepening shim that can be used to deepen the hole to a full inch deep or to create a break anywhere on the putting surface, as well as a hole-reduction insert that helps reduce the hole size for added challenges.
Overall, the Birdie Ball Tour Grade Turf Putting Green provides a premium practice putting experience for golfers looking to improve their putting skills at home or in the office. With their realistic feel, true roll, grain-neutral surface and high-quality accessories, these putting greens are among the best your money can buy.
Most Technologically Advanced - Puttr Putting Mat
We all know that practicing putting at home can be a little boring; this is where Puttr comes in. The Puttr Putting Mat is an innovative, AI-powered putting mat that makes practicing your putting fun and more of a game. This innovative putting mat is 11 feet long and rolls out from a sleek, compact metal box. It has 27 different marked putting locations—left, right, and center—at distances from 3 to 11 feet.
However, what sets Puttr apart is the advanced technology integrated into the system. It has built-in cameras that track and analyze every putt. The mat connects via Bluetooth to a smartphone app that provides real-time feedback on key metrics like ball speed, angle of entry into the hole, and whether the putt was made or missed. This detailed data helps golfers identify tendencies and weaknesses in their putting stroke.
In addition to tracking performance, the Puttr app offers a wide variety of games, challenges and drills. Many have a social, competitive element that makes practicing putting fun and engaging, even for non-golfers. Classic games like H-O-R-S-E, Cricket, Around the World, and even Beer Pong have been adapted for putting.
For those who are more serious about game improvement, Puttr provides a "Puttr Handicap" that tracks progress over time. Worldwide leaderboards let you see how your skills stack up against other users. The app suggests personalized drills and routines to target your specific areas for improvement. A premium subscription unlocks additional features like AI video analysis and access to online tournaments.
The Puttr mat is high quality, providing a smooth, true roll that is very close to a real putting green. It rolls at around 11.5 on the stimpmeter. While not quite as realistic as some other premium putting mats, it is among the best for a carpet-like surface.
At a price point of $599, Puttr is a significant investment, considerably more than a standard putting mat. However, the amount of technology and features packed into the system make it unique. Puttr has found the rare balance of being both a serious training aid for dedicated golfers and an entertaining group activity for you and your friends.
Best for a Golf Simulator - Birdie Ball Tour Grade Simulator Turf Putting Greens
The BirdieBall Tour Grade Simulator Turf Putting Green is perfect for golfers looking to perfect their short game from the comfort of their own home in their simulator setup. It truly gives you the best of both worlds—a high-quality hitting turf for your golf simulator and a true-rolling putting green that rivals the real deal.
Birdie Balls Tour Grade Simulator Turf's green features an ultra-tight weave and heavy face weight, resulting in the most accurate roll possible on an artificial surface. The grain-neutral surface delivers a consistent 10-11 on the Stimpmeter, mimicking the speed of well-maintained greens at your local club. The turf is also a full 1/2-inch thick, allowing your ball to fall into the cup without any artificial ramps or inclines. Cups are regulation size (4 1/4" in diameter) and installed flush with the surface. While the turf lays perfectly flat for a consistent roll, BirdieBall offers optional contour shims that allow you to introduce breaks and undulations.
But the true beauty of the BirdieBall Simulator Turf is its dual functionality. You can hit shots directly off the turf in your simulator setup, making it a perfect all-in-one solution for those tight on space. Or, if you want to keep your putting surface pristine, BirdieBall also offers a separate 3' x 5' hitting mat that can be placed on top of the putting green when using your simulator. This lets you easily switch between full-swing practice and putting drills in seconds. It looks really good, too.
Whether you're a weekend warrior looking to shave a few strokes off your handicap or a serious golfer with dreams of going pro, the BirdieBall Tour Grade Turf Turf Putting Greens is the best-putting green for a golf simulator.
Longest Putting Matt - Pure2Improve 5.0 Practice Mat
The Pure2Improve 5.0 Practice Mat measures 16.5 feet in length and 26 inches in width, making it one of the longest mats available on the market. However, the standout feature of the Pure2Improve 5.0 Practice Mat is its proprietary putting green surface, which is made of soft, carpet-like material with a rubber backing. This unique surface gives golfers a realistic sense of how their putts will roll on an actual green.
The mat also includes several visual aids to help golfers improve their technique. Alignment lines and target zones offer valuable feedback on the accuracy and consistency of putts, enabling golfers to understand better how to read greens, align their putts, and control the speed and direction of their shots.
The Pure2Improve 5.0 Practice Mat is built to withstand regular indoor and outdoor use in terms of durability. Setting up the mat is straightforward. It comes in a compact, rolled-up form, making it easy to store when not in use. Simply unroll the mat and lay it flat on a surface to set it up. The mat's backing helps it lay flat and maintain its shape.
With its realistic surface, helpful visual aids and durable construction, this Pure2Improve 5.0 Practice Mat offers a convenient and efficient way to practice putting at home or on the go.
Best for All Surfaces - Prime Putt Putting Mat
Developed through extensive research and collaboration with renowned turfgrass experts, materials scientists and PGA professionals, the Prime Putt is the ultimate putting mat for any surface. With a stimpmeter rating of 9 to 11, you can confidently practice your putts, knowing that the roll-out will accurately translate on a golf course.
The Prime Putt offers three regulation-size cups you can insert into the surface, mimicking a real green. What I like most about the Prime Putt is its wooden backstop, positioned at the far end to catch missed putts and serve as a visual alignment aid, and its printed alignment lines, which help you develop a square setup and stroke.
One of the best features of the Prime Putt mat is its ease of use. It arrives at your doorstep ready to go—simply unroll it and start practicing. When you're finished, the mat conveniently rolls up for compact storage Many putting mats offer this, but Prime Putt is one of the few that delivers.
The Prime Putt is available in various sizes, ranging from a compact 1.5' x 9' option to an expansive 3' x 15' version. Each mat is built to last, with a durable 1/2-inch thick construction and a rubberized bottom.
If you're serious about improving your putting skills and lowering your scores, the Prime Putt Putting Mat may be the solution.
Best Budget - PuttOUT Medium Putting Mat
What sets the PuttOUT mat apart is how closely it mimics the performance of a real putting green. The mat's surface has a stimp reading at a smooth 10, replicating the speed of a typical medium-to-fast-paced green.
PuttOUT achieved this authentic feel through some clever engineering. The mat is constructed with an extra-thick TPR rubber backing that allows it to roll out completely flat and crease-free every time you unpack it. There are no bumps or waves, just a pure, uniform putting surface from end to end.
At 8ft x 1.5ft, the Medium mat hits the sweet spot for most indoor spaces. It's compact enough to fit comfortably in apartments, offices or game rooms but still provides ample length to practice a variety of putts. When you're done training for the day, the mat rolls up tightly into the included cardboard tube.
The PuttOUT IS printed with alignment guides and distance markings. You'll find markers at 1-foot increments out to 6 feet. Alignment lines at 3, 5, and 6 feet help you groove a square setup and straight-back-straight-through stroke path. There's even a handy target at the end of the mat to focus your aim.
It's designed to pair perfectly with the popular PuttOUT Pressure Trainer. This unique device is shaped exactly like a regulation golf hole and rejects off-center putts. Combine it with the Medium Putting Mat to test your accuracy and get instant feedback on your misses.
Most Compact - SKLZ Accelerator Pro Putting Mat Putting Greens
The SKLZ Accelerator Pro is one of the most compact putting mats on the market, and it also replicates the speed and feel of a real putting green. It features prominent alignment guides at 3, 5, and 7 feet, which promotes perfect aim, backswing length and follow-through, building muscle memory along the way.
One of the best features of this putting mat is its continuous automatic ball return. After each putt, the ball returns, even if you miss the hole, allowing you to stay in your putting flow without constantly bending down to retrieve balls. The return track is adjustable for practice at different distances and angles. The Accelerator Pro also features a slight incline leading up to the hole, encouraging you to hit your putts quickly to reach the hole and achieve an 18-inch rollout.
At 9 feet long, the Accelerator Pro provides ample space to practice a variety of putts, from short tap-ins to longer, more challenging shots. Despite its size, the mat is compact and portable. Its rubber-backed surface rolls up easily for storage and stays on any flat surface, including hardwood, carpet, and tile.
Overall, the SKLZ Accelerator Pro offers excellent value as an entry-level putting mat, with a price tag of under $50. Its combination of realistic surface, alignment guides, and automatic ball return make it an ideal choice for golfers looking to improve their skills.
Best Cheap - PUTT-A-BOUT Par 3 Putting Mat
The PUTT-A-BOUT Par 3 Putting Mat is your affordable ticket to a better short game, no matter where you are. This kidney-shaped mat measures 3 feet wide by 9 feet long, giving you plenty of room to dial in those crucial putts from all angles.
More of a thick, foamy carpet, this putting mat is made of durable PET resin. It is designed to stay smooth and consistent, giving you a true roll every time.
The Par 3 mat isn't just some flat surface. It's got some tricks up its sleeve to test your skills. There's an upslope at the cup end, which helps you groove a more assertive stroke. Miss your putt? No worries—the built-in sand traps will keep your ball from rolling away
Whether you want to practice at home or the office, the PUTT-A-BOUT has you covered for under $35.00.
Conclusion
Investing in a quality indoor green is about building confidence and shaving strokes. With a nice setup, you can groove a reliable stroke and hone your speed control from home. So what are you waiting for? Find the perfect indoor green for your space and budget. Then, get ready to drain putts, build confidence and take your short game to the next level.