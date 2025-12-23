Brooks Koepka Will Leave LIV Golf and the Reason Is Surprising
Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka will not compete as part of the LIV Golf League in 2026.
The five-time major champion, who joined the controversial league in 2022 and had a year remaining on his LIV Golf contract, is leaving with the league’s blessing, according to a statement, calling the departure “amiable” and that he is “prioritizing the needs of his family and staying closer to home.”
LIV Golf made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.
Koepka, 35, who won the 2023 PGA Championship while playing for LIV Golf, suffered through a tough season that saw him miss the cut in three of the four major championships while also failing to win on LIV, where he had just two top-10 finishes and was 31st among 54 players in the individual standings.
His wife, Jena, suffered a miscarriage earlier this year which she announced via Instagram.
His captaincy for the LIV Golf team, Smash, will go to Talor Gooch. The team will have an opening to fill prior to the start of the 2026 season in February.
“Brooks Koepka will be stepping away from LIV Golf,” according to a statement from his management team released by LIV Golf. “He is deeply grateful to Yasir Al-Rumayyan (the governor of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, (LIV CEO) Scott O’Neil, and the LIV Golf leadership team, his teammates and the fans.
“Family has always guided Brooks’ decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home. Brooks will continue to be a huge supporter of LIV Golf and wishes the league and its players continued success. Brooks remains passionate about the game of golf and will keep fans updated on what’s ahead.”
Brooks Koepka's next move will be fascinating
Koepka becomes the first star player to leave LIV Golf and his return to the PGA Tour will be the subject of considerable speculation.
The Tour has suspended players who competed in LIV Golf events, calling them unauthorized. Non-members have been subject to a year ban following their last LIV event. Koepka was previously a PGA Tour member, however, and it will be interesting to follow his case.
The first step will require Koepka to reapply for PGA Tour membership, if he desires. From there, the Tour would decide on any disciplinary action as it relates to how long—if at all—he would be required to sit out. A Tour representative offered no other details on what might occur next.
In a statement posted to social media, the Tour wished Koepka and his family the best and said it "continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness."
As a winner of the 2023 PGA Championship, he is exempt into the Masters through 2028 as well as the British Open. A two-time winner of the U.S. Open, he is exempt in that tournament through 2028 as well. His PGA Championship exemption is for life.
Koepka could also compete in DP World Tour events—he played in four late this year, including a fourth-place finish at the French Open.
Scott O'Neil, LIV Golf's CEO, said in full: "We have amicably and mutually agreed that Brooks Koepka will no longer compete in the LIV Golf League, following the 2025 season. Brooks is prioritizing the needs of his family and staying closer to home. We appreciate the significant impact he has had on the game and wish him continued success, both on and off the course. LIV Golf’s mission is to expand the game’s footprint to new markets, increase competitive opportunities for current and future players and fuel a thriving and growing fan base worldwide. Achieving our mission demands exceptional dedication to rigorous global travel, heightened engagement with media, partners, and fans and a commitment to mentoring the next generation of stars.
"More than competitors, our players are partners in this effort to actively market the world’s most important sport. We’re deeply grateful to our players who embrace, enjoy, and appreciate the incredible opportunity we have to shape the game for the next era of players and fans."