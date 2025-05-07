Fact or Fiction: Scottie Scheffler’s Romp Last Week Makes Him the PGA Favorite
Welcome back to SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction, where we are so ready for the season's second major. How soon should we start slow-cooking the Carolina BBQ?
Once again, we’re here to debate a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.
Scottie Scheffler reminded everyone how easy he can make golf look with a 31-under romp at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, eight shots clear of second. He and Masters champion Rory McIlroy are co-favorites for next week’s PGA Championship (according to DraftKings) but Scheffler should be considered the top dog again.
Bob Harig: FICTION. Not with Rory’s track record at Quail Hollow, where he’s won four times. Scheffler has not been a frequent visitor to the course. He can win anywhere, but given Rory’s strong play and his affinity for the North Carolina course, it’s hard not to like him there.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. It’s Rory-Scottie for me, but if you want to go Scottie-Rory that’s fine, too. Next is Bryson, but who’s No. 4?
John Schwarb: FICTION. If Oakmont was next week I’d go Fact with Scottie. But as Bob said, Quail Hollow is Rory’s playground and he’s gotta be the favorite regardless of what the bookmakers say.
LIV Golf’s quest for world ranking status has been in the news again, with “serious discussions” reported but OWGR chair Trevor Immelman noting that LIV still has not reapplied. With the league now in its fourth year, some kind of OWGR recognition should be granted.
Bob Harig: FACT. It’s time both sides sat down together and figured this out. If LIV is lacking in some areas—weekly turnover and relegation and promotion issues as outlined by the OWGR in 2023—then it should be able to engage in a healthy back and forth with OWGR technical committee members to see what works. While there are general guidelines, LIV shouldn’t be forced to guess. Likewise, if the guidelines are made specifically clear, LIV should meet them.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. This is Year 4 of LIV and even as it negotiates a truce with the PGA Tour, it’s clear at this point LIV isn’t going to just vanish. They should come up with a modified system to at least acknowledge the tour and give its top players a shot at earning points.
John Schwarb: FACT. This has become a black eye on the OWGR more than LIV, an “official” world ranking that doesn’t acknowledge a league with some of the sport’s best players. Put in guardrails for LIV’s shortcomings and get a system in place.
The Block Party is on again as Michael Block qualified for another PGA Championship, alongside 19 other PGA of America professionals. But 20 club pros in the major is too many.
Bob Harig: FICTION. The PGA Championship is actually the strongest of the four majors even with club pros. It has no amateurs for one thing. And while club pros might be less competitive than any number of players who qualify for both the U.S. Open and British Open, that still leaves 136 players, all pros, typically every player from the top 100 in the OWGR as well as some 30 invitees.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. If it was reduced to 10 or 15, would anyone outside the society of PGA of America club professionals even notice? Like Bob mentioned, it’s already a strong field. But why not give a spot to 5-10 more guys who could actually contend?
John Schwarb: FACT. Club pros comprise nearly 13% of the field and that’s just too many. Trimming five would drop that percentage below 10, very reasonable for the PGA of America to keep part of its championship identity while also making the strongest major field even stronger.