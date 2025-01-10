The Garmin Approach S62 Is a Premium GPS Watch for Serious Golfers
The Garmin Approach S62 is a premium golf GPS watch that delivers impressive performance across the board. With its crisp 1.3-inch touchscreen, ceramic bezel, and Gorilla Glass protection, it's built to last through countless rounds. The watch offers detailed mapping for over 43,000 courses, a smart virtual caddie, and up to 20 hours of GPS tracking on a single charge. Beyond golf, it's a capable fitness tracker with heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and smart notifications. While the $499.99 price tag is steep, the S62's blend of golf-specific features and everyday functionality makes it perfect for serious players looking for the best of both worlds.
Get $100 off the Garmin S62 today through our partner at Amazon
Design and Build Quality
With its premium ceramic bezel and 1.3-inch color touchscreen display, the Garmin Approach S62 delivers exceptional build quality and sophisticated design. You'll notice the flowing shifts and angled cuts that give this golf watch its performance-oriented aesthetic, while the scratch-resistant ceramic bezel adds both durability and a touch of luxury. The watch's modest 61g weight won't weigh you down during a swing.
The display is where you'll really appreciate the S62's design choices. The sunlight-readable screen, powered by transflective MIP technology, offers crystal-clear visibility even on the brightest days, and it's 17% larger than previous models. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and water-resistant to 5 ATM, this watch is built to handle whatever the course throws at you. You'll love the quick-release strap system, which lets you swap between different colored bands to match your style, while the 18-hole bezel indicators cleverly complement the interface. Whether you're analyzing your swing stats or checking yardages, the black-and-white design with orange accents keeps everything crisp and readable.
Battery Performance on Course
The Approach S62's battery life sets a new standard for premium golf watches, providing up to 20 hours of continuous GPS tracking and 14 days in smartwatch mode.
While it doesn't match the marathon-like endurance of Garmin's Forerunner 945 or fenix 6 series, you'll get more than enough power for a weekend golf getaway without reaching for the charger. The S62's battery performance remarkably outpaces its predecessor, the S60, which could only manage 10 hours of GPS tracking. There's one small quirk to work around—the proprietary charging system means you can't just grab any USB-C cable when you need a top-up. However, with the ability to easily handle multiple rounds on a single charge and maintain consistent performance over time, you'll find the S62's battery life more than adequate for your regular golfing needs.
Golf-Specific Features and Functions
Packing a sturdy suite of golf-specific features, Garmin's Approach S62 serves as a digital caddie on the course. There are detailed maps of over 43,000 golf courses, complete with thorough hazard information and precise layup distances. The clever Green View feature lets you drag the pin to its exact location, while the plays-like distance function accounts for those tricky elevation changes and wind conditions that could make or break a golf shot. The watch features a 17% larger display compared to its predecessor, making it easier to read course details at a glance. The hazard view feature provides instant access to bunker and water hazard distances for better shot planning.
The virtual caddie functionality really shines when you're pondering club selection, drawing from your personal data to suggest the best club for each situation. With AutoShot tracking and optional CT10 sensors, you won't miss recording a single drive, and you'll build a detailed profile of your game over time. The watch's post-round analysis tools explore deep into your performance, tracking everything from greens in regulation to your driving tendencies (even if they're not always what you'd like to see). Plus, with strokes gained analysis comparing your game to other Garmin users, you'll know exactly where you stand and what areas need work.
GPS Accuracy and Navigation
Precision stands at the forefront of the Approach S62's GPS capabilities, providing accuracy that rivals traditional laser rangefinders and on-cart systems. You'll get real-time yardage updates to the front, middle and back of every green. With preloaded courses, you won't waste time downloading new layouts before hitting the links, and the Hazard View feature lets you quickly assess each obstacle in your path. It's like having a seasoned caddie on your wrist.
Health and Fitness Tracking
Beyond golf, the Approach S62 steps up as a thorough health and fitness watch. You'll find it's packed with extensive monitoring features that track everything from your heart rate and stress levels to your sleep quality and blood oxygen levels. The watch's "Body Battery" feature cleverly measures your energy throughout the day, helping you determine the best times for activity or rest.
When it comes to fitness tracking, you're getting a flexible watch that'll count your steps, monitor your calorie burn, and track different activities like running, cycling, and swimming. Whether you're hitting the gym or paddling on the lake, the S62's got you covered with detailed metrics you can review in the Garmin app.
What's particularly impressive is how the watch analyzes your data to provide tailored fitness recommendations. You'll receive observations about your progress, and you can take advantage of guided breathing sessions when you need to de-stress. The S62 also integrates seamlessly with Garmin's broader ecosystem, offering features like hydration tracking and access to an extensive library of fitness content.
Value and Market Position
Value sits at the heart of any premium golf watch purchase, and the Garmin Approach S62's $499.99 price tag puts it squarely in the high-end segment. (Note: You can get $100 off right now at Amazon.) While it's $200 pricier than the S42, you're getting a powerhouse of features that justify the investment, especially if you're serious about improving your game. The S62 positions itself as a premium choice for tech-savvy golfers who don't mind spending more for state-of-the-art functionality.
What makes the S62 particularly persuasive is its versatility beyond the course. You're not just buying a golf watch - you're getting a thorough fitness tracker with heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and multiple sport profiles. While it's undeniably not cheap, especially compared to the S60 or Voice Caddie T9, the S62's blend of golf-specific features and everyday smartwatch capabilities makes it a solid value proposition for dedicated golfers who want the best tech on their wrist.
Conclusion
You'll find the Garmin Approach S62 offers more than just a helping hand on the course, with its strong features and reliable performance. It's a worthy investment despite its premium price point. While it may require a bit more financial commitment than some alternatives, the thorough golf features, impressive battery life and versatile fitness tracking make this smartwatch an excellent choice both on and off the course.