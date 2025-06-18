Power Nine: J.J. Spaun, the New Tour Boss, a Stand-Up Pro and Tiger Still Has It
Every Wednesday, SI Golf will rank nine newsmakers from the golf world. Sometimes we'll cast a wide net. Tell us what you think on the SI Golf X account.
1. J.J. Spaun: Despite being 5 over par in his first six holes, the 34-year-old journeyman came out of the weather delay firing en route to claiming the U.S. Open with an indelible 64-foot birdie putt on the final hole, which you likely have already seen 100 times. It’s not hyperbolic to say it’s one of the greatest clinching moments in the championship’s history. Not shabby for a guy in danger of losing his card nearly a year ago.
2. Brian Rolapp: The former NFL executive was named the PGA Tour’s first-ever CEO on Tuesday, a newly created position that will operate the day-to-day activities of the Tour. He assumes the role at a crucial time for the sport, as the PGA Tour and LIV continue to work out their framework agreement.
3. Jay Monahan: On the heels of Rolapp’s appointment, the PGA Tour commissioner will leave his post by the end of 2026, and many are happy to hear that. Taking over for Tim Finchem in 2017, Monahan guided the Tour through the pandemic, but his turbulent tenure will forever be marred by his handling of LIV’s inception and the agreement to unify with the rival circuit in 2023. That even caused him to take a leave of absence two years ago to focus on his health. Whoever succeeds him, though, has their work cut out for them, alongside Rolapp.
4. Rory McIlroy: Even when McIlroy doesn’t talk, it’s news. He skipped media after the first two rounds of the U.S. Open, where he eventually finished T19. It added up to six straight times McIlroy skipped the media after a major championship round. Then on Saturday he faced the music—and it was weird. He admitted he was upset with the media (which, by the way, did not leak the news that his driver was non-conforming at the PGA). Even Paul McGinley said McIlroy’s “not himself.” But McIlroy seemed to be in better spirits after a final-round 67 at Oakmont.
5. Sam Burns: The drop-off after the first four this week is steep, as the U.S. Open’s 54-hole leader fell apart after the weather delay. His fate was sealed on the 15th hole, when his ball settled in a soggy lie and he was twice denied relief. It was a controversial ruling, but in his post-round presser, Burns handled it like a pro.
6. Robert MacIntyre: He finished runner-up at Oakmont with a final-round 68, but when Spaun holed his putt on the last (a three-putt would have resulted in a MacIntyre-Spaun playoff), the Scot cheered candidly, providing a viral moment full of sportsmanship.
7. Phil Mickelson: In 1994, Arnold Palmer played his final U.S. Open at Oakmont and it was a celebration. In 2025, it was possibly Mickelson’s final time teeing it up in the championship, but he went out quietly. After missing the cut with a series of misfortunes on the back nine, the six-time major winner declined to speak to the media after his finish. For someone who was once considered the face of the sport next to Tiger Woods (as Palmer was to Jack Nicklaus, or vice versa), that would have seemed pretty bizarre a few years ago. But he tainted his legacy in the past few years.
8. Tyrrell Hatton: With a chance to take the U.S. Open lead on his final two holes, the Englishman finished bogey-bogey. Then, he criticized Oakmont and had a contentious exchange with a reporter before seeing Spaun’s winning putt on the television in the interview area and reacting in awe, which, of course, went viral.
9. Tiger Woods: Flying to Connecticut for Rolapp’s announcement amid his Achilles recovery was enough to be included on this list (he wasn’t wearing a boot!). And Sunday, during the weather delay, Woods trended on social media because NBC was replaying his 2008 U.S. Open win. The Tiger Effect lives.
Also considered: Lexi Thompson, Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Carlos Ortiz, Carlota Ciganda, Johnny Miller, Shane Lowry, Nelly Korda
Dropped out from last week: Ryan Fox, Bryson DeChambeau, Cam Crawford, Matt Vogt, Cam Young, Jennifer Kupcho