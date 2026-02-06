Washington Native Joel Dahmen Made His Super Bowl LX Pick Known at Phoenix Open

Joel Dahmen always delivers on the 16th hole of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and Thursday’s opening round was no different for “the man of the people.”

After hitting his drive on the famous par-3 at TPC Scottsdale, he walked to his shot with the packed crowd roaring his name. This is when Dahmen decided to make his Super Bowl LX pick known to the crowd. He threw on a real Seahawks helmet over his head to wear until he hit his next shot.

This got the crowd even more riled up. There was a mix of cheers and boos, mostly boos it sounded, depending if the fans are rooting for the Seahawks or the Patriots on Sunday.

Joel Dahmen 🤝 The People's Open pic.twitter.com/We14nUZsdg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 5, 2026

The helmet must’ve brought him luck as Dahmen went on to chip-in his shot for birdie. It was his third birdie of the round and arguably his best shot of the day. Maybe it’s a sign that the Seahawks will deliver fans a Super Bowl win on Sunday.

Dahmen’s Seahawks fandom stems from the fact that he’s a Washington native. He’s from Clarkston, Wash., and then he attended the University of Washington in Seattle for college. It’s understandable how he’s a part of the 12s.

