2024 Men’s Olympic Golf Full Field: 60 Players Chasing Gold in Paris
In less than a decade’s time, an Olympic gold medal has arguably become as much of a coveted prize in men’s golf as a green jacket or a Claret Jug.
The third men’s golf tournament of the modern Olympic era is set for Aug. 1-4 at Le Golf National outside Paris, and 60 players from 32 countries will compete for medals.
The United States has the most players in the field with four—world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and two-time major champion Collin Morikawa—thanks to having four inside the top 15 of the Official World Golf Ranking. Every other nation has one or two players.
In addition to Schauffele, C.T. Pan of Taiwan (bronze) returns from the Tokyo medal stand. None of the medalists from the 2016 Rio Olympics (Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar) are in the field.
Le Golf National hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup and five players from those matches, all from Team Europe, will be in the Olympic tournament: Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain), Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Alex Noren (Sweden), Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) and Jon Rahm (Spain).
Here’s the full field for the 2024 men’s Olympic golf tournament, alphabetical by national Olympic committees:
2024 men's Olympic golf full field
60 players
Emiliano Grillo, Argentina
Alejandro Tosti, Argentina
Jason Day, Australia
Min Woo Lee, Australia
Sepp Straka, Austria
Thomas Detry, Belgium
Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Belgium
Nick Taylor, Canada
Corey Conners, Canada
Joaquin Niemann, Chile
Mito Pereira, Chile
Zecheng Dou, China
Carl Yuan, China
Kevin Yu, Taiwan
C.T. Pan, Taiwan
Camilo Villegas, Colombia
Nico Echavarria, Colombia
Nicolai Højgaard, Denmark
Thorbjørn Olesen, Denmark
Sami Valimaki, Finland
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland
Matthieu Pavon, France
Victor Perez, France
Stephan Jaeger, Germany
Matti Schmid, Germany
Tommy Fleetwood, Great Britain
Matthew Fitzpatrick, Great Britain
Shubhankar Sharma, India
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India
Rory McIlroy, Ireland
Shane Lowry, Ireland
Matteo Manassero, Italy
Guido Migliozzi, Italy
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
Keita Nakajima, Japan
Gavin Green, Malaysia
Abraham Ancer, Mexico
Carlos Ortiz, Mexico
Ryan Fox, New Zealand
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand
Viktor Hovland, Norway
Kris Ventura, Norway
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
Adrian Meronk, Poland
Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico
Tom Kim, South Korea
Byeong Hun An, South Korea
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
Erik van Rooyen, South Africa
Jon Rahm, Spain
David Puig, Spain
Ludvig Åberg, Sweden
Alex Noren, Sweden
Joel Girrbach, Switzerland
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand
Phachara Khongwatmai, Thailand
Scottie Scheffler, USA
Xander Schauffele, USA
Wyndham Clark, USA
Collin Morikawa, USA