2024 Men’s Olympic Golf Full Field: 60 Players Chasing Gold in Paris

Four Americans will compete at Le Golf National in the third Olympic golf tournament in the modern era.

Xander Schauffele of the U.S. is back with a chance at a second gold medal after winning in Tokyo in 2021.
In less than a decade’s time, an Olympic gold medal has arguably become as much of a coveted prize in men’s golf as a green jacket or a Claret Jug.

The third men’s golf tournament of the modern Olympic era is set for Aug. 1-4 at Le Golf National outside Paris, and 60 players from 32 countries will compete for medals.

The United States has the most players in the field with four—world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and two-time major champion Collin Morikawa—thanks to having four inside the top 15 of the Official World Golf Ranking. Every other nation has one or two players.  

In addition to Schauffele, C.T. Pan of Taiwan (bronze) returns from the Tokyo medal stand. None of the medalists from the 2016 Rio Olympics (Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar) are in the field.

Le Golf National hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup and five players from those matches, all from Team Europe, will be in the Olympic tournament: Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain), Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Alex Noren (Sweden), Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) and Jon Rahm (Spain).  

Here’s the full field for the 2024 men’s Olympic golf tournament, alphabetical by national Olympic committees:

2024 men's Olympic golf full field

60 players

Emiliano Grillo, Argentina

Alejandro Tosti, Argentina

Jason Day, Australia

Min Woo Lee, Australia

Sepp Straka, Austria

Thomas Detry, Belgium

Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Belgium

Nick Taylor, Canada

Corey Conners, Canada

Joaquin Niemann, Chile

Mito Pereira, Chile

Zecheng Dou, China

Carl Yuan, China

Kevin Yu, Taiwan

C.T. Pan, Taiwan

Camilo Villegas, Colombia

Nico Echavarria, Colombia

Nicolai Højgaard, Denmark

Thorbjørn Olesen, Denmark

Sami Valimaki, Finland

Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland

Matthieu Pavon, France

Victor Perez, France

Stephan Jaeger, Germany

Matti Schmid, Germany

Tommy Fleetwood, Great Britain

Matthew Fitzpatrick, Great Britain

Shubhankar Sharma, India

Gaganjeet Bhullar, India

Rory McIlroy, Ireland

Shane Lowry, Ireland

Matteo Manassero, Italy

Guido Migliozzi, Italy

Hideki Matsuyama, Japan

Keita Nakajima, Japan

Gavin Green, Malaysia

Abraham Ancer, Mexico

Carlos Ortiz, Mexico

Ryan Fox, New Zealand

Daniel Hillier, New Zealand

Viktor Hovland, Norway

Kris Ventura, Norway

Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay

Adrian Meronk, Poland

Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico

Tom Kim, South Korea

Byeong Hun An, South Korea

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa

Erik van Rooyen, South Africa

Jon Rahm, Spain

David Puig, Spain

Ludvig Åberg, Sweden

Alex Noren, Sweden

Joel Girrbach, Switzerland

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand

Phachara Khongwatmai, Thailand

Scottie Scheffler, USA

Xander Schauffele, USA

Wyndham Clark, USA

Collin Morikawa, USA

