Here's What Each Player Will Bank at This Week's LIV Golf U.K. Event
One week after the British Open, LIV is staying in the United Kingdom for its first-ever LIV Golf U.K. event, staged at JCB Golf & Country Club, near Uttoxeter in the British countryside. It's offering its customary $25 million purse, with $4 million to the individual winner and $5 million for the team event.
Once LIV returns to the United States it'll have three events remaining in 2024: Greenbrier, Chicago and the team championship in Dallas. Joaquin Niemann has won two events this season currently leads the individual standings, while Crushers, captained by Bryson DeChambeau, leads the team's season-long race.
Here are the final payouts for LIV Golf U.K.
2024 LIV Golf U.K. Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $330,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $125,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
2024 LIV Golf U.K. Team Event Prize Money:
Win: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $500,000