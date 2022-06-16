The 2022 U.S. Open Will Award a Record $17.5 Million Purse, $3.15 Million to Win

Skip to main content

2022 U.S. Open Purse, Payouts, Prize Money: Winner to Receive $3.15 Million From Record $17.5 Million Purse

Golf's biggest events have had record purses all year and the USGA is following suit with the 122nd U.S. Open.

Prize money continues to climb at golf's biggest events, with the U.S. Open the latest to announce a record purse.

For the 122nd U.S. Open at The Country Club, the USGA announced a record $17.5 million purse, with $3.15 million for the winner. The purse is $5 million higher than last year, when Jon Rahm won $2.25 million for his win. 

The PGA put up an event-record $15 million purse last month, with Justin Thomas winning $2.7 million.

In April, the Masters upped its purse $3 million from 2021, paying out $15 million. Scottie Scheffler won the green jacket plus $2.7 million.

The Players Championship had a purse of $20 million, then a record for pro golf, with Cameron Smith taking a record winner's share of $3.6 million.

The biggest purses overall are now in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Last week's event in London had a $25 million purse, with $20 million for the individual event at $5 million for team play. Charl Schwartzel, the overall winner and a member of the winning team, took home $4.75 million. The money comes from the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

