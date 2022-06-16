The 2022 U.S. Open Will Award a Record $17.5 Million Purse, $3.15 Million to Win

2022 U.S. Open Purse, Payouts, Prize Money: Winner to Receive $3.15 Million From Record $17.5 Million Purse
Prize money continues to climb at golf's biggest events, with the U.S. Open the latest to announce a record purse.
For the 122nd U.S. Open at The Country Club, the USGA announced a record $17.5 million purse, with $3.15 million for the winner. The purse is $5 million higher than last year, when Jon Rahm won $2.25 million for his win.
The PGA put up an event-record $15 million purse last month, with Justin Thomas winning $2.7 million.
In April, the Masters upped its purse $3 million from 2021, paying out $15 million. Scottie Scheffler won the green jacket plus $2.7 million.
The Players Championship had a purse of $20 million, then a record for pro golf, with Cameron Smith taking a record winner's share of $3.6 million.
The biggest purses overall are now in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Last week's event in London had a $25 million purse, with $20 million for the individual event at $5 million for team play. Charl Schwartzel, the overall winner and a member of the winning team, took home $4.75 million. The money comes from the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.