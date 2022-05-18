Bryson DeChambeau Withdraws from PGA Championship Due to Hand Injury

The 2020 U.S. Open champion had surgery last month and had been preparing at Southern Hills before withdrawing Wednesday.

Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the PGA Championship on Wednesday afternoon, not quite ready to compete after surgery on his left hand a month ago.

DeChambeau had been on the course at Southern Hills on earlier Wednesday, trying to see if he could give it a go.

On April 14 DeChambeau had surgery on the hamate bone, located in the joint between the hand and wrist. At the time, he said he hoped to return to golf within two months.

The world No. 22 disclosed prior to the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship in late March that he had suffered a fractured hamate bone and a torn labrum in his left hip.

The hand injury occurred in early February while he was playing Ping-Pong and slipped while at the Asian Tour's PIF Saudi International. DeChambeau withdrew from that event after one round.

He didn’t return until the Match Play, where DeChambeau then said surgery was a possibility. There, he did not make it out of pool play. DeChambeau then missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open and again at the Masters, where he shot scores of 76-80. Less than a week after leaving Augusta, the surgery was performed.

Denny McCarthy has replaced DeChambeau in the PGA Championship field.