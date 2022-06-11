Schwartzel Hangs on to Win First LIV Golf Invitational, $4 Million First Prize

Charl Schwartzel (left) won the LIV Golf Invitational individual title and the team title with fellow South Africans (left to right), Branden Grace , Louis Oosthuizen and Hennie Du Plessis. Getty Images

HERTFORDSHIRE, England – Charl Schwartzel has a green jacket in a locker at Augusta National and now he has the first-ever LIV Golf Invitational Series trophy.

The first is revered in golf history; the second will take a long time to determine where it ranks.

Schwartzel, who won the Masters in 2011, captured a less prestigious title Saturday at Centurion Golf Club but one that paid handsomely. He earned $4 million of the $20-million individual purse.

Not only did Schwartzel lead the 48-man individual tournament from wire to wire, he was also part of the winning team, winning another $750,000 as his share of the $3 million awarded to the winning four-man team. Schwartzel's prize money was nearly equal to his total earnings in the previous four years on the PGA Tour.

“What a day,’’ said Schwartzel, 37, whose last victory anywhere came at the 2016 Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour. “I know this took a lot to happen. I know what they’ve gone through to make this happen. And I promise you it wasn’t easy.

“We as players, caddies and I’m sure the fans can’t be more thankful. I think this is an amazing opportunity for golf for everybody. Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would play for that much money in golf.’’

Schwartzel shot 2-over-par 72 to complete the 54-hole event at 203, 7-under par, one shot better than fellow South African Hennie Du Plessis and two better than another South African, Branden Grace.

In fact, those three players along with captain Louis Oosthuizen made up a four-man team called Stinger GC that is concurrent part of the event.

Du Plessis, who has been a pro since 2015, has approximately $900,000 in career earnings. He second-place check was $2.215 million and another $750,000 from the team competition. Grace made $1.5 million for third and the $750,000 for the team.

The individual payouts went to $120,000 for 48th place, where former U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree finished.

The top three teams split $3 million, $1.5 million and $500,000 respectively.