2022 Tournaments We'll Remember: LIV Golf's Debut

The Saudi-backed series became a reality in June outside London, and 54 holes later Charl Schwartzel claimed LIV Golf's first massive winner's purse.

Over the next two weeks, the SI Golf team will look back at 10 memorable tournaments from 2022.

The Event: LIV Golf Invitational Series London

Site: The Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England

Dates: June 9-11

Result: Charl Schwartzel wins by one shot over Hennie du Plessis

Why We’ll Remember It: Schwartzel might one day be the answer to a great trivia question: who won the first LIV Golf event? The golf was admittedly secondary outside of London as the controversial circuit launched after months of tumultuous times in the game. Only a week prior did Dustin Johnson become one of the first to sign with LIV Golf. Only on Monday of tournament week did Phil Mickelson come on board—and also gave his first interview in more than four months.

Schwartzel was one of the several former major champions along with Sergio Garcia, Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer and Louis Oosthuizen to sign prior to the first event.

Most of the discussion pre-tournament centered around the Saudi Arabian funding of LIV Golf. Mickelson had his first news conference in months and dealt with numerous questions about his motives; so did McDowell, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood. A lavish party that cost well into seven figures was held to celebrate the first event and announce the teams.

On the day of the first round, London cabs lined up in the parking lot to escort golfers and their caddies to their assigned holes for the shotgun start; then brought them back when they were finished.

Once the first balls were in the air, it was golf. Only 54 holes of golf, but golf nonetheless. Schwartzel emerged as the leader on the final day and overcame a late double bogey and a couple of bogey down the stretch to win by one over fellow South African and teammate Hennie du Plessis. The $4 million first prize coupled with the $750,000 Schwartzel earned as part of the team title—along with fellow South Africans du Plessis, Oosthuizen and Branden Grace—was more than he had won in official golf tournaments over the preceding four seasons. And LIV Golf was born.