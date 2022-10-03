Base Pay Becomes a Game-Changer for PGA Tour's Working Class

A new Tour program gave veteran pro Nick Lindheim $500,000 up front, an amount that allows him to ease into the new season.

Nick Lindheim is starting a new stint on the PGA Tour—but this time with $500,000 in the bank already. Calvin Mattheis/USA Today

Nick Lindheim has toiled around the fringes of professional golf for the better part of 15 years. He just played his first event of the new season at the Sanderson Farms Championship having competed on the Korn Ferry Tour and fighting his way back to the PGA Tour.

His story is similar to others who are trying to make a name for themselves while also earning a living that is far from the glitz and glamour of those who made it to the Tour Championship in August and were guaranteed all kinds of FedEx Cup riches.

Lindheim is used to playing for—and earning—amounts that are far less than the big money that is often talked about in golf.

And with a wife and two kids at home, it has made for some uncomfortable challenges.

That’s why when a $500,000 wire appeared in his bank account a few weeks ago—directly from the PGA Tour—he could proceed with his golf career knowing that not every missed par putt was going to elicit thoughts of squandered cash.

“I know I’m going to be OK,’’ Lindheim said. “And that puts a smile on my face just thinking about that.’’

As part of several enhancements announced by commissioner Jay Monahan at the Tour Championship, perhaps the most consequential is the $500,000 guarantee against earnings offered to every exempt player, a number totaling more than 200.

It’s not a stipend or a salary. It’s simply a base, meaning that it is pledged against earnings. For those who surpass it, they only begin to collect prize money when they earn more than the $500,000 threshold. But if they earn less, they get to keep the money, which means Lindheim is assured of $500,000 this season no matter how he performs.

“It’s expensive to be out here on the road every week,’’ Lindheim said. “The players who stand out to me are the ones who don’t think about the financial part of it. They can just go out and play and let things happens. That’s not how my brain works.’’

All PGA Tour players who are rookies or have returned to the Tour through the Korn Ferry Tour—such as Lindheim—were given the money up front, a huge boost and financial relief as they plot out travel schedules and pay for various aspects of Tour life.

Lindheim guesses it typically costs him $4,000 to $5,000 a week to be on the road, depending on location or venue. He’s got a plane ticket to pay for, his caddie expenses, hotel, meals. And if he misses a cut—as he did at the Sanderson Farms—there is no pay.

But by getting that guarantee from the PGA Tour, Lindheim was able to take a breath, plan out his schedule a bit more judiciously, and not feel the need to rush into the 2022-23 season with the pressure of having to make money every week.

Sure, he will need to perform over the course of the season to earn enough FedEx Cup points to keep his playing privileges for the next season. But the financial burden is somewhat alleviated.

Lindheim has just more than $2 million in career earnings, which doesn’t go very far when you consider the years he’s toiled and the expenses he’s accrued. He was on the PGA Tour for three straight seasons starting in 2016 but lost his card in 2019.

The next two seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour were combined due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year he managed to earn his card back by finishing 14th in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, a series of three events at the end of the season where 25 players earned their status in addition to 25 who did so based on their regular season finish.

Lindheim has a priority ranking of 28th which means he won’t get into all of the events—he's an alternate for this week’s Shriners Children’s Open—but he expects to play in the Bermuda Championship as well as a few more this fall. The announcement of the funds came without much warning for the Korn Ferry Tour players who were competing in the second-to-last finals event.

“It was an extra little carrot to make sure I made it,’’ Lindheim said.

And when he did, there was just a one-week break between the end of his season and the start of the new PGA Tour season in Napa, California. In past years when he was on the PGA Tour, Lindheim didn’t think twice about going to the Fortinet Championship. This time, knowing there is some money in the bank, he decided to go to his home in South Florida and regroup.

“When you’re in my position, it’s either five months off (until the next Korn Ferry season begins) or one week off,’’ he said. “Right when I got my card, I knew I wasn’t going to Napa. It’s just one week and you’re trying to get all your ducks in a row. Travel plans, maybe seeing about getting sponsors now that I’m back on the PGA Tour. I feel a little more prepared. I just accomplished a goal, got to spend time with my family and enjoy it with friends and then get ready.’’

Lindheim, clearly, is a big fan of the new changes made by the PGA Tour, mostly due to this new program. He could do without the 10 spots going to DP World Tour players starting next year but is happy to see a new Q-School system that will see at least five spots that go directly to the PGA Tour.

Mostly, he’s happy to have some peace of mind.

“I get to play hard and know I’ll be OK,’’ he said.

Old Course Memories, Good and Bad

Being back at the Old Course just a few months after a missed opportunity in July at the British Open was not as tough on Rory McIlroy as might be imagined. Sure, there were some pangs as he stepped onto the property last week to prepare for the Dunhill Links Championship played in St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

And he didn’t miss the irony of driving the 18th green and holing a putt for an eagle—something that would have helped him achieve a tie with Cam Smith had he done so in July.

Now 33, McIlroy has been a pro since 2007. And it was at the Old Course where he performed well enough the week of the Dunhill to secure his European Tour card for the following season.

“Yeah, when I look back over the 15 years, it's an amazing life, it's an amazing career, provides you with amazing things, obviously,’’ said McIlroy, who has won four major championships, 21 PGA Tour events, the FedEx Cup three times as well as the European Tour’s Race to Dubai twice.

“But you still have to remember where you came from and I have to pinch myself sometimes and I have to give myself that little perspective because you know, even on the 18th green (during the practice round), I made a putt for eagle. Just stuff like that, even just being in that position to have a chance to win on 18 at St. Andrews, it's just stuff that you dream about as a kid. I get to live out my childhood dreams and not everybody can say that. It's an unbelievable position to be in.’’

McIlroy played the pro-am event with his father, Gerry.

Stormy Weather

McIlroy, like all who played in the Dunhill Links, endured one of the more remarkable weather days you’ll see during the second round. The conditions were expected to be poor, so officials decided to tee off in shotgun starts at the three courses used for the championship.

Not only was it windy but rain came down sideways. It was difficult for television cameras to track the action due to water accumulating on the lenses. There were just two scores in the 60s and plenty of high numbers.

Romain Langasque opened with a 61 at St. Andrews and then shot 80 at Carnoustie in the bad weather is one example of a tough go. He ultimately finished T36 after a 72-70 weekend.

Then there is Thomas Pieters, the Belgian golfer who opened the tournament with a 65 at Kingsbarns, shot 83 at Carnoustie and then bounced back with a 64 at St. Andrews. He shot a final-round 70 to finish T28.

“I’ve done this once every five years now, I threw in the towel after 11 or 12 holes,” Pieters told reporters. “Everything was wet. I couldn’t swing, couldn’t feel my hands. It’s just a lesson for myself. I shouldn’t have (thrown in the towel). But, at that point, everything was wet. There were literally bubbles coming out of my shoes.

“It just had nothing to do with golf, in my opinion. I don’t think we should have been playing, but obviously it’s not my decision. I get that they wanted to get four rounds in. Leave alone my score, I didn’t care about that. But I feel bad or the guys that are out there playing for their cards. That was the only thing I was thinking about.

“There are guys who’ve had a horrific day and are going to miss out on a nice check and move up the rankings.’’

Fore! Things

1. One weekend after a pair of Canadians went winless for the International team as the U.S. won the Presidents Cup, another Canadian won the Sanderson Farms Championship as the PGA Tour's regular season resumed. Mackenzie Hughes prevailed in a playoff over Sepp Straka for his second PGA Tour win; his first came in a five-man playoff at the 2016 RSM Classic.

2. Hughes was in the conversation for a Presidents Cup captain's pick, as was Ryan Fox of New Zealand. Neither were picked but both wasted no time showing why they were worthy candidates; Fox won the Dunhill Links for his third DP World Tour title.

3. For the first time, LIV Golf will play events in consecutive weeks. But it’s the equivalent of playing one week in Europe and the next in the U.S. This week’s tournament is in Bangkok, the first international event since the inaugural outside of London. The following week LIV Golf heads to Jeddah, a roughly seven-hour flight. So far, there is just a single field change: Spain’s David Puig has been replaced by Japan’s Hideto Tanihara, who has made three previous LIV starts.

4. Jordan Spieth said he will play in the PNC Championship in December with his father, Shawn. The event is for major champions and a family member. His buddy, Justin Thomas, has played the last two years with his father, Mike. Tiger Woods is expected to compete again with his son, Charlie.

Adam on LIV

Adam Scott had a measured, reasonable take on LIV Golf when asked about it during the Presidents Cup, and he was just as even-handed in his words on a conference call Friday in Australia to announce he’d be competing back home at the Australian Open and Masters.

Scott, 42, the 2013 Masters champion, was long rumored to be among those considering LIV offers. He does not deny speaking to the organizers, and he’s sorry to see some of his Australian friends such as Cam Smith and Marc Leishman go. But he also has no problem with their decisions.

“I completely understand anyone doing it,’’ Scott said. “They’ve been offered an opportunity and it suits them. All power to them. I really want it to work out for them.’’

Scott acknowledged that “there’s definitely bee some feelings hurt and some friendships strained,’’ but has yet to see bad feelings.

“I’m not trying to play a peacemaker,’’ Scott said. “Maybe because I’m a little less emotive about it, I can be a voice of reason for one side or the other. I don’t necessarily see LIV as pure evil for the game of golf. Hopefully we can get beyond everyone having shots at each other, and each organization can move on.’’

At the Presidents Cup, Scott said he is still playing the PGA Tour “because it suits me best. It’s as simple as that, really. There’s one thing I think I haven’t grasped is giving up my entire professional life of trying to achieve things here and just leaving it behind. I’m obviously not ready to do that.’’

As for his relationship with fellow Aussie Greg Norman, the commissioner of LIV Golf who has come under immense scrutiny and criticism, Scott said: “This is something he truly believes in and I don't begrudge him for going for it one bit at all. Sure, it's rocked the orders of golf, which has never really happened in this way before. But I'm optimistic that people's [intentions] are still good, and therefore we will come to a better place.’’

The Masters Countdown

The first round of the Masters is in 185 days with numerous opportunities to earn an invitation through the end of this year. This week’s Shriners Children’s Open is the third of nine PGA Tour events this fall that bring an invitation with a victory for those not already qualified.

The final Official World Golf Ranking top 50 at the end of 2022 will also receive invites if not already qualified to play the first major championship of 2023.

There are currently 60 players qualified for the 2023 Masters. They consist of past Masters champions, winners of past PGA Championships, U.S. Opens and British Opens, the finalists for the U.S. Amateur, the winner of the British Amateur, the U.S. Mid Amateur those finished among the top 12 and ties at the 2002 Masters, the top four finishers at the PGA, U.S. Open and British Open, 10 PGA Tour winners since the Masters and seven who qualified by making it to the Tour Championship.

Still to be determined are the winners of the Asia Pacific Amateur and the Latin America Amateur along with the final-year top 50 in the world, PGA Tour winners and those who qualify via the top 50 two weeks prior to the Masters.

Next Up

The third event of the 2022-23 season takes place in Las Vegas at Shriners Children’s Open, where Sungjae Im is the defending champion at TPC Summerlin. The tournament begins Thursday.

The tournament dates to 1983, when it was won by Fuzzy Zoeller and played over five days. It was known as the Las Vegas Invitational when Tiger Woods won his first career PGA Tour event in 1996. For a five-year fun, it had Justin Timberlake as a celebrity host.

Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Tom Kim are among players in the field.

This is the last year that the tournament will be featured during the FedEx Cup portion of the PGA Tour schedule. Next year, the event is likely to be part of a run of tournaments played following the Tour Championship that will be included in the current season and be an avenue for players to enhance their position or keep their Tour card.



