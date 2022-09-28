2022 Sanderson Farms Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts
With another U.S. win in the books at the Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour resumes its 2022-23 schedule in Mississippi at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
This event has been part of the PGA Tour schedule since 1968, when it was known as the Magnolia Classic. Until 1994, it was played opposite the Masters and was often referred to as the “Mississippi Masters.’’ It has been a fall event in various forms since 2007.
Defending champion Sam Burns is back and is the lone player in the field who played last week at Quail Hollow.
Purse
The Sanderson Farms Championship has a $7.9 million purse with $1,422,000 going to the winner.
Full Field
144 players
Albertson, Anders
Alexander, Tyson
An, Byeong Hun
Armour, Ryan
Barnes, Erik
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Blair, Zac
Bradley, Keegan
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Buckley, Hayden
Burmester, Dean
Burns, Sam
Cink, Stewart
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Cone, Trevor
Cook, Austin
Cummins, Quade *
Daffue, MJ
Dahmen, Joel
Detry, Thomas
Dou, Zecheng
Dufner, Jason
Duncan, Tyler
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Endycott, Harrison
English, Harris
Frittelli, Dylan
Furr, Wilson +
Garnett, Brice
Gligic, Michael
Glover, Lucas
Gordon, Will
Goya, Tano
Grant, Brent
Gribble, Cody +
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam
Haley II, Paul
Hall, Harry
Hammer, Cole *
Hanko, Joseph #
Hardy, Nick
Harrington, Scott
Henley, Russell
Herman, Jim
Hickok, Kramer
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Hodges, Lee
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Huh, John
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Michael
Kim, S.H.
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Knowles, Philip
Knox, Russell
Laird, Martin
Landry, Andrew
Lashley, Nate
Lindheim, Nicholas
Lingmerth, David
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Long, Adam
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Martin, Ben
Matthews, Brandon
McCarthy, Denny
McGirt, William +
McGreevy, Max
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Ryan
Moore, Taylor
Mullinax, Trey
Murphy, Sam +
NeSmith, Matthew
Norlander, Henrik
Norrman, Vincent
Núñez, Augusto
Pan, C.T.
Piercy, Scott
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Roy, Kevin
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Schwab, Matthias
Shelton, Robby
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben *
Smalley, Alex
Smotherman, Austin
Stallings, Scott
Steele, Brendan
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Stroud, Chris
Stuard, Brian
Suber, Jackson +
Suh, Justin
Svensson, Adam
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Ben
Taylor, Nick
Taylor, Vaughn +
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Davis
Thompson, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Tosti, Alejandro *
Trainer, Martin
Tway, Kevin
Walker, Jimmy
Watney, Nick
Werbylo, Trevor
Werenski, Richy
Westmoreland, Kyle
Whaley, Vince
Wilkinson, Brice +
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan +
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
Yuan, Carl
* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion