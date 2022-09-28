2022 Sanderson Farms Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

After a week off for the Presidents Cup, regular PGA Tour play returns to the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

With another U.S. win in the books at the Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour resumes its 2022-23 schedule in Mississippi at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

This event has been part of the PGA Tour schedule since 1968, when it was known as the Magnolia Classic. Until 1994, it was played opposite the Masters and was often referred to as the “Mississippi Masters.’’ It has been a fall event in various forms since 2007.

Defending champion Sam Burns is back and is the lone player in the field who played last week at Quail Hollow.

Purse

The Sanderson Farms Championship has a $7.9 million purse with $1,422,000 going to the winner.

Full Field

144 players

Albertson, Anders

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Barnes, Erik

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Blair, Zac

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Burmester, Dean

Burns, Sam

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Cook, Austin

Cummins, Quade *

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Detry, Thomas

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

English, Harris

Frittelli, Dylan

Furr, Wilson +

Garnett, Brice

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Gribble, Cody +

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hammer, Cole *

Hanko, Joseph #

Hardy, Nick

Harrington, Scott

Henley, Russell

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Jaeger, Stephan

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kirk, Chris

Kizzire, Patton

Knowles, Philip

Knox, Russell

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lindheim, Nicholas

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

McCarthy, Denny

McGirt, William +

McGreevy, Max

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

Murphy, Sam +

NeSmith, Matthew

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Núñez, Augusto

Pan, C.T.

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben *

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Stallings, Scott

Steele, Brendan

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Suber, Jackson +

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn +

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Davis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tosti, Alejandro *

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Walker, Jimmy

Watney, Nick

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Whaley, Vince

Wilkinson, Brice +

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan +

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion