The similar mannerisms between Tiger Woods and his 13-year-old son Charlie have been covered widely, but the father-son duo are taking their resemblances to the next level at the PNC Championship. Both members of Team Woods are battling foot injuries.

During yesterday’s Pro-Am, Charlie was walking with a visible limp after he rolled his ankle on the driving range, and it seems to have worsened for Round 1 of the PGA Tour’s family scramble tournament.

Notah Begay III, a golf analyst and close friend of the Woods’s, shared details about Charlie’s injury.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t call it a sprain,” Begay said on Friday’s broadcast. “He just kind of rolled it. I asked him, he’s like, ah, it’s just a little bit wobbly at this point.”

When asked if Charlie was OK during a press conference, Tiger didn’t seem too worried.

“He is. His ankle is not—exactly—well, it's better than mine, so,” said Tiger.

“It's just the way it goes,” he continued. “Just kind of bad timing on it. But we’ll be ready come game time tomorrow.”

The 15-time major champion also spoke with Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis about Charlie’s ankle, and he told a slightly different story: “It’s growing pains,” Tiger said.

Tiger, who sustained severe leg injuries in a single-car crash in February 2021, is battling a limp of his own. The five-time Masters champion developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot, a condition that is connected to his pre-existing leg injuries.

Tiger’s foot issue forced him to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge, an event that the 46-year-old hosts annually in the Bahamas.

Although Team Woods is dealing with some pain, they are pushing through the team competition. You can watch Charlie and Tiger on NBC from Dec. 17-18.