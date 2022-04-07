Skip to main content

Day 1 Masters Updates: Follow Tiger Woods at Augusta, More News and Notes

After a brief delay following overnight storms, the 86th Masters is under way. Follow here for updates.

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- News and updates from Round 1 at the Masters, times ET.

9:45 a.m.: Despite plenty of rain over the last 48 hours, the 86th Masters began Thursday with just a half-hour delay. 

That meant first-time honorary starter Tom Watson had to wait just a little longer for his drive alongside Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, but the scene was no less memorable.

That was followed by a birdie on the first hole from the first group, as two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal — playing here for the 33rd time — made a 3 on the opening par 4.

J.J. Spaun, the last player to qualify by virtue of his win last week at the Valero Texas Open, got off to a rough start and was 3 over after four holes.

The weather delay in tee times means the highly anticipated return of Tiger Woods will be at 11:04 a.m.

More 2022 Masters Coverage on Morning Read:

- Day 1 Preview: Tiger Woods Ready to Return to Spotlight
- A Soft, Gettable Golf Course is Waiting This Week
- Bryson DeChambeau No Longer Golf's Main Attraction

Honorary starters Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player are pictured with Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley prior to the 2022 Masters.
