Round 1 Masters Tee Times Delayed 30 Minutes: Tiger Woods to Tee Off at 11:04 ET

The entire field has been pushed back 30 minutes as rain continues to fall at Augusta National.

AUGUSTA, Ga. – If you’ve been living somewhere outside the Masters bubble for the past few days, rain has drenched Augusta National for 48 hours, and it’s affected opening round tee times – including the tee time for Tiger Woods.

All tee times for Round 1 have been delayed 30 minutes. Woods will now begin his quest for a sixth green jacket at 11:04 a.m. He’ll play alongside Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Joaquin Niemann of Chile.

The delay may have a larger impact on the afternoon tee times, which may now struggle to finish their full 18 holes on Thursday. If they don’t finish, those groups would be first out Friday morning to catch up to the field.

Those final groups include several favorites to win this week. They are:

1:49 p.m. – Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns

2 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

2:11 p.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

2:22 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

2:33 p.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

If the practice rounds are any indication, it should be quite a scene around Woods this morning when he steps to the tee. We’ll be watching.

