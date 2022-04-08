Day 2 Masters Updates: Follow Tiger Woods at Augusta, More News and Notes

Windier conditions are greeting the players at Augusta National for the second round; low 50 and ties will qualify for the weekend.

1:55 p.m.: Tiger Woods opened his second round with a bogey.

The five-time champion missed the fairway to the right, landing in the bunker. From 145 yards he missed the green to the right, but had plenty of green to work with. His chip made it up to the shelf past the hole, but he missed the 6-foot par putt.

He is now even for the tournament.

1:40 p.m.: Charl Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champion, is the Round 2 clubhouse leader at 3 under after a round of 3-under 69 — a fine round that could look even better by day's end.

1:15 p.m.: The second round of the 86th Masters got under way on time Friday morning, unlike yesterday when tee times were delayed a half-hour after a night of rain.

Moisture won't be a story today, but winds of 20-30 mph and possibly gusting higher will be.

The best round on the course at the moment is 3 under through 17 holes by Charl Schwartzel, which has vaulted him into a tie for second at 3 under. Overnight leader Sungjae Im is 2 over and currently 3 under overall.

Cameron Smith leads at 4 under and will tee off at 1:30 p.m. Following him will be Tiger Woods at 1:41 p.m., now playing as a twosome with Chile's Joaquin Niemann following Louis Oosthuizen's withdrawal due to injury.