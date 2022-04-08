Skip to main content

Tiger Woods' First Hole on Friday: Big Crowd, Navy Sweater, White Shoes, Bogey

The five-time Masters champion was the center of attention again but had a slow start to his second round.
Tiger Woods again drew plenty of attention Friday at the Masters.

Tiger Woods was greeted on the first hole again by a massive gallery.

Tiger Woods started the second round of the Masters Friday afternoon much the same way he began the first. Hundreds of patrons greeted him as he arrived for his 1:41 p.m. starting time, wearing a navy sweater and a sea green shirt underneath, along with slacks a shade lighter than the sweater. Once again, he was wearing white FootJoy shoes, the Packard model of the company’s Premier Series.

Although the tees on the 445-yard first hole at Augusta National have been moved considerably forward for the second round, Woods had a similar grimace as he did Thursday after his tee shot peeled to the right.

This time it found the middle of the right fairway bunker, 278 yards from the tee. With 145 yards to a front-left hole location, Woods missed the green to the right. His pitch across the green ran about eight feet past and unlike Thursday he missed the par putt, with the bogey dropping him to even par for the tournament.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Woods had just one playing partner on Friday, as Louis Oosthuizen withdrew two hours before the starting time with an injury. It was just Woods and Joaquin Niemann, who opened with a 3-under 69 and parred the first hole on Friday.

Tags
terms:
2022 MastersTiger Woods

Tiger Woods again drew plenty of attention Friday at the Masters.
News

Tiger Woods' First Hole on Friday: Big Crowd, Navy Sweater, White Shoes, Bogey

By Mike Purkey18 seconds ago
Nelly-Korda
News

Former No. 1 Nelly Korda Announces Undergoes Surgery for Blood Clot

By Mike Purkey17 minutes ago
Tiger Woods hits from a bunker during his first hole in Round 2 of the 2022 Masters.
News

Day 2 Masters Updates: Follow Tiger Woods at Augusta, More News and Notes

By Morning Read Staff1 hour ago
Louis Oosthuizen tees off in the first round of the 2022 Masters.
News

Louis Oosthuizen Withdraws From Masters; Tiger Woods' Group Now a Twosome

By Morning Read Staff2 hours ago
Live-From-Augusta-Podcast
News

Listen: Tiger Woods Will Try to Make Weekend Cut (And Maybe More)

By Frank Bassett and Stephanie Apstein4 hours ago
VokeyWedgeWorks60K
News

Titleist's SM9 Low Bounce K Grind Appeals to Varied Audience

By Mike Purkey5 hours ago
USATSI_18038303 (1)
News

2022 Masters Day 2 Preview: Tiger Isn't Going Anywhere and Neither are 'November Masters Contenders'

By Colin McDonald16 hours ago
Harold Varner III is pictured Thursday at the 2022 Masters.
News

Harold Varner III Smiles His Way Through First Round at the Masters

By Alex Miceli17 hours ago
Sungjae Im chips up to the hole in Round 1 of the 2022 Masters.
News

Sungjae Im Leads After a Day Unlike Any Other at the Masters

By Gary Van Sickle18 hours ago