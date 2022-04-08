Tiger Woods' First Hole on Friday: Big Crowd, Navy Sweater, White Shoes, Bogey

The five-time Masters champion was the center of attention again but had a slow start to his second round.

Tiger Woods was greeted on the first hole again by a massive gallery. Danielle Parhizkaran-Augusta Chronicle/USA Today

Tiger Woods started the second round of the Masters Friday afternoon much the same way he began the first. Hundreds of patrons greeted him as he arrived for his 1:41 p.m. starting time, wearing a navy sweater and a sea green shirt underneath, along with slacks a shade lighter than the sweater. Once again, he was wearing white FootJoy shoes, the Packard model of the company’s Premier Series.

Although the tees on the 445-yard first hole at Augusta National have been moved considerably forward for the second round, Woods had a similar grimace as he did Thursday after his tee shot peeled to the right.

This time it found the middle of the right fairway bunker, 278 yards from the tee. With 145 yards to a front-left hole location, Woods missed the green to the right. His pitch across the green ran about eight feet past and unlike Thursday he missed the par putt, with the bogey dropping him to even par for the tournament.

Woods had just one playing partner on Friday, as Louis Oosthuizen withdrew two hours before the starting time with an injury. It was just Woods and Joaquin Niemann, who opened with a 3-under 69 and parred the first hole on Friday.