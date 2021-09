Johnson went undefeated over three days at Whistling Straits to help the U.S. lead Europe 11-5 before Sunday singles matches.

Dustin Johnson was undefeated 2021 Ryder Cup. Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Dustin Johnson became the fifth player to close out a 5-0 Ryder Cup with a 1-up win over Paul Casey, wrapped up after the United States had already secured the cup.

Johnson joins Larry Nelson, Arnold Palmer, Gardner Dickinson and Francesco Molinari on the short list of players to go 5 for 5.

Johnson’s victory gave the United States 17-1/2 points, three over the threshold it needed to win the event.