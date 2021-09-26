Rory McIlroy Swears, Apologizes and Chokes Back Tears During Heartfelt Ryder Cup Interview

Rory McIlroy put Team Europe's first point on the board Sunday with a 3 & 2 win over Xander Schauffele and then was near tears describing the camaraderie he felt this week.

Rory had just done an interview with Sky Sports where he also appeared to be overcome with emotion. Think this guy cares a lot about the Ryder Cup? Watch and listen to what he said (note: he drops one NSFW word):

McIlroy's excellent Ryder Cup career was derailed this weekend as he struggled mightily Friday and Saturday. McIlroy lost both his Friday matches without reaching the 16th hole and was benched for Saturday morning's foursomes before stumbling through a third loss in the afternoon session.

The performance from Team Europe and its longtime star has been lackluster to say the least. But McIlroy's consolation win on Sunday—and his emotional interview thereafter—shows it's not from a lack of caring.