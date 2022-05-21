Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay Among Those Missing the Cut at PGA

Three of the top 12 players in the world failed to make the weekend at Southern Hills, with the Masters champion being the biggest surprise.

TULSA, Okla. -- Patrick Cantlay arrived at Southern Hills well-rested and on a nice little roll, having finished second at the RBC Heritage and first at the team-format Zurich Classic in his last two starts.

You wouldn't have known that watching him around Southern Hills.

Cantlay, the No. 5 player in the world, is going home after rounds of 76-75 left him 11 over and nowhere near the 4-over cut line.

Three of the top 12 players in the world are going home, none more surprising than No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The Masters champion had been on a tear with four wins this spring and said he was fond of Southern Hills, but a second-nine 40 on Friday gave him rounds of 71-75 and an early trip back to his native Texas.

According to stats guru Justin Ray, since the inception of the Official World Golf Ranking in 1986, the world No. 1 has missed the cut at the PGA only twice — 1986 (Seve Ballesteros) and last year (Dustin Johnson).

And speaking of Johnson, the world No. 12 is done after rounds of 73-73. He has missed the cut in three of his last six major starts.

Other major champions to miss the cut included Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott, both 7 over.

John Daly, the 1991 PGA champion, missed the cut after rounds of 72-76. He hit the first shot of the tournament on Thursday morning and briefly led at 2 under but finished his opening round with three straight bogeys, and couldn't regroup on Friday.

None of the 20 PGA professionals made the cut. Jesse Mueller, the medalist at the PGA Professional Championship, holed out for eagle at the par-4 10th hole, his very first of the tournament. He shot 72 in Round 1 but needed a duplicate effort and instead shot 78.

Among those landing squarely on the 4 over cut line are last year's Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and British Open champion Collin Morikawa. A total of 79 players made the cut, which at the PGA Championship is limited to the low 70 and ties.

