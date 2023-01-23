LIV Golf Has a TV Deal But Awaits Its Schedule, the DP World Tour's New World and Jon Rahm's Rampage

While we wait for someone to figure out how many more times Jon Rahm has to win to be world No. 1 again (he's batting 1.000 in January), here's links to Bob Harig's Weekly Read notes from around the game.

Courtesy LIV Golf

LIV Golf's big news last week was that it inked a deal with the CW Network for U.S. television viewers. Bob Harig writes that it's not a perfect deal, but there is upside in the CW's reach, which may be bigger than you thought. The question now is if LIV Golf can lure advertisers to its broadcasts, and of course whether more fans will tune in on linear TV instead of streaming, which was LIV Golf's only option last year.

Courtesy LIV Golf

OK, we know that LIV Golf will be on the CW Network, but where and when? Bob Harig explains how the full the schedule should be released soon, but a big question remains as to whether the Saudi-backed league will play in its home country as it did last year. There's only certain times of the year when that can happen, given the heat and other commitments on the partially known schedule.

Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour's new world of "designated" events appears to be working so far, with nearly every top player appearing in Kapalua and the West Coast Swing so far has enjoyed a good share of big-name players. But the tradeoff appears to be some diminished fields on the DP World Tour, which Bob Harig writes used to fare well with its Desert Swing. Players simply can't be everywhere at once, and PGA Tour obligations will come first.

Andy Abeyta/USA TODAY Network

Jon Rahm is 54 under in eight rounds this year. Let that sink in for a minute, then check out the rest of Bob Harig's Fore! Things, which include an Adam Scott scheduling mixup (it happens to the best of them) and an explanation of why this week's Farmers Insurance Open has the year's only Saturday finish.

More Golf Coverage from SI:

> Jon Rahm Makes It Two for 2023



> Final Payouts From The American Express

> Brooke Henderson Storms to Victory in the LPGA Tournament of Champions

> Watch: Xander Schauffele's Sunday Albatross at PGA West