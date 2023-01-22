The PGA Tour's West Coast swing continues in San Diego with a strong field in a tournament ending on Saturday.

The PGA Tour moves from Palm Springs to San Diego for the Farmers Insurance Open, and though it's not an "elevated" event, a number of the game's biggest names are coming to Torrey Pines.

Five of the world's top 10 are in the field, led by Jon Rahm (No. 4). Xander Schauffele (6), Will Zalatoris (7), Justin Thomas (8) and Collin Morikawa (9) round out the top-10 players competing.

Additionally, five more within the top 30 are competing including native Californian Max Homa (No. 16).

Luke List, last year's winner over Will Zalatoris in a playoff, returns to defend. The previous two winners before him, Patrick Reed and Marc Leishman, have left for LIV Golf.

Television viewers will be treated to the usual terrific views on the oceanside course, but mark calendars accordingly: the Farmers Insurance Open runs from Wednesday to Saturday, leaving Sunday to the NFL's conference championships.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open Full Field

156 players

Albertson, Anders

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Baddeley, Aaron

Barnes, Erik

Blair, Zac

Block, Michael #

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Burmester, Dean

Byrd, Jonathan

Champ, Cameron

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Cook, Austin

Daffue, MJ

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Gordon, Will

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Haas, Bill

Hadwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hammer, Cole +

Hardy, Nick

Harrington, Scott

Herman, Jim

Herrera, Michael +

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Holmes, J.B.

Homa, Max

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Huh, John

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knowles, Philip

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kraft, Kelly

Laird, Martin

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Lingmerth, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matsuyama, Hideki

Matthews, Brandon

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mullinax, Trey

Muñoz, Sebastián

Nakajima, Keita +

NeSmith, Matthew

Noh, S.Y.

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Núñez, Augusto

O'Hair, Sean

Palmer, Ryan

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schauffele, Xander

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Semikawa, Taiga +

Shelton, Robby

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Stallings, Scott

Stanley, Kyle

Steele, Brendan

Stevens, Sam

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stuard, Brian

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Thompson, Michael

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Vegas, Jhonattan

Vrzich, Joey +

Walker, Jimmy

Watney, Nick

Welch, Patrick +

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Dylan

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

Zalatoris, Will

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion