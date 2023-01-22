2023 Farmers Insurance Open Full Field: Five of Top 10 in World Ranking Coming to Torrey Pines
The PGA Tour moves from Palm Springs to San Diego for the Farmers Insurance Open, and though it's not an "elevated" event, a number of the game's biggest names are coming to Torrey Pines.
Five of the world's top 10 are in the field, led by Jon Rahm (No. 4). Xander Schauffele (6), Will Zalatoris (7), Justin Thomas (8) and Collin Morikawa (9) round out the top-10 players competing.
Additionally, five more within the top 30 are competing including native Californian Max Homa (No. 16).
Luke List, last year's winner over Will Zalatoris in a playoff, returns to defend. The previous two winners before him, Patrick Reed and Marc Leishman, have left for LIV Golf.
Television viewers will be treated to the usual terrific views on the oceanside course, but mark calendars accordingly: the Farmers Insurance Open runs from Wednesday to Saturday, leaving Sunday to the NFL's conference championships.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open Full Field
156 players
Albertson, Anders
Alexander, Tyson
An, Byeong Hun
Armour, Ryan
Baddeley, Aaron
Barnes, Erik
Blair, Zac
Block, Michael #
Bradley, Keegan
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Buckley, Hayden
Burmester, Dean
Byrd, Jonathan
Champ, Cameron
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Cone, Trevor
Cook, Austin
Daffue, MJ
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Detry, Thomas
Dou, Zecheng
Dufner, Jason
Duncan, Tyler
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Endycott, Harrison
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Fowler, Rickie
Frittelli, Dylan
Garnett, Brice
Ghim, Doug
Gligic, Michael
Gordon, Will
Goya, Tano
Grant, Brent
Griffin, Ben
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Haas, Bill
Hadwin, Adam
Hahn, James
Haley II, Paul
Hall, Harry
Hammer, Cole +
Hardy, Nick
Harrington, Scott
Herman, Jim
Herrera, Michael +
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Hodges, Lee
Hoffman, Charley
Holmes, J.B.
Homa, Max
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Huh, John
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Michael
Kim, S.H.
Kim, Si Woo
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knowles, Philip
Kodaira, Satoshi
Kraft, Kelly
Laird, Martin
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, Danny
Lingmerth, David
List, Luke
Long, Adam
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Martin, Ben
Matsuyama, Hideki
Matthews, Brandon
McGirt, William
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Taylor
Morikawa, Collin
Mullinax, Trey
Muñoz, Sebastián
Nakajima, Keita +
NeSmith, Matthew
Noh, S.Y.
Norlander, Henrik
Norrman, Vincent
Novak, Andrew
Núñez, Augusto
O'Hair, Sean
Palmer, Ryan
Pendrith, Taylor
Percy, Cameron
Piercy, Scott
Rahm, Jon
Rai, Aaron
Redman, Doc
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Roy, Kevin
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Schauffele, Xander
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Semikawa, Taiga +
Shelton, Robby
Smalley, Alex
Smotherman, Austin
Spaun, J.J.
Stallings, Scott
Stanley, Kyle
Steele, Brendan
Stevens, Sam
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Stuard, Brian
Suh, Justin
Svensson, Adam
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Ben
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Davis
Thompson, Michael
Trainer, Martin
Tway, Kevin
Vegas, Jhonattan
Vrzich, Joey +
Walker, Jimmy
Watney, Nick
Welch, Patrick +
Werbylo, Trevor
Werenski, Richy
Westmoreland, Kyle
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Dylan
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
Yuan, Carl
Zalatoris, Will
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion