Skip to main content

Monday Finish Scheduled at Players Championship Following Friday Washout

The first round has yet to be completed at soaked TPC Sawgrass, and the best-case scenario is a resumption on Saturday at 11 a.m. -- after another expected storm passes.
Brooks Koepka plays on Friday, March 11, at the Players Championship.

Caddie Ricky Elliott held an umbrella while Brooks Koepka lined up a putt during limited action on Friday morning at the wet Players Championship. Play was halted at 11:15 a.m.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Severe weather conditions and an abundance of rain caused a suspension of play at the Players Championship on Friday morning and never allowed players to get back onto the TPC Sawgrass course, with the first round yet to be completed.

The best-case scenario according to PGA Tour rules official Gary Young is an 11 a.m. ET resumption of play on Saturday with the tournament now scheduled for a Monday finish.

“The golf course has reached a point of saturation,’’ Young said. “Unfortunately, the weather conditions are not providing us any relief.’’

Young said the rules staff will assess the weather situation early Saturday. A severe storm with possible winds up to 60 mph is expected to hit the area early, and the PGA Tour will not allow spectators or players to arrive at the course until the storm has passed and the course is assessed.

Despite all that, Young said the Tour is “very confident we can conclude on Monday,’’ and that no decisions about playing Tuesday are yet being considered.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Clubhouse leaders Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge shot opening-round 66s on Thursday. Brice Garnett is 6 under for his round through 13 holes to tie them.

It is unlikely the 36-hole cut of 65 players and ties will be achieved on Saturday, but once the cut is made, players will be re-paired and sent out for the third round, which is likely not to occur on Sunday. There is a good chance the round will spill into Monday with the fourth round to begin afterward.

Young said the course has received about three inches of rain.

The tournament has not needed a Monday finish since 2005, when Fred Funk was the winner. Starting in 2007, the tournament moved to May through 2018. This is the third playing of the event since reverting to March dates.

After the storm comes through on Saturday, the rain is expected to stop but cold temperatures will arrive. Lows will be in the 30s on Saturday night and the expected high temperature on Sunday is just 53 degrees.

More Players Championship Coverage:

- Sawgrass Endures, Lightning, Rain and More is In Store
- Tommy Fleetwood's Close Shave Saves Face
- Sawgrass Proves Again It's a Course Where Everyone Has a Shot
- Video: Big Money, Bad Weather are in Play
- With One Eye on Augusta, Varner III Starts Strong at Players
- Pete Dye's Island 17th Hole: For a Copy, It's Perfect

Tags
terms:
2022 Players ChampionshipTPC Sawgrass

Brooks Koepka plays on Friday, March 11, at the Players Championship.
News

Monday Finish Scheduled at Players Championship Following Friday Washout

By Bob Harig20 seconds ago
PING_PLD_Custom_Putter_1
News

PLD Program Reminds Golfers of Ping's Roots

By Mike Purkey7 hours ago
Club Catcher sensors
News

If You're a Club Loser, Two Products Come to the Rescue

By Gary Van Sickle17 hours ago
Sawgrass-Rain
News

Even in the Rain, Sawgrass Proves Again That It's a Special Course That Gives Everyone a Shot

By Alex Miceli20 hours ago
fleetwood players
News

Tommy Fleetwood's Close Shave Saves Face at Players Championship

By Gary Van Sickle20 hours ago
tpc sawgrass thurs
News

TPC Sawgrass Endures Lightning, Rain at Players Championship, More in the Forecast

By Bob Harig20 hours ago
Harold Varner watches his tee shot on the first hole in the opening round of the 2022 Players Championship.
News

Harold Varner Starts Solid at The Players While Keeping an Eye on Augusta

By Bob Harig20 hours ago
3.10 Up and Down Cover
News

Video: Big Money, Bad Weather In Play at TPC Sawgrass

By Colin McDonaldMar 10, 2022
Ann Liguori article image
News

Discussing Commissioner Jay Monahan's 'State of the Game'

By Ann LiguoriMar 10, 2022