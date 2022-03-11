Monday Finish Scheduled at Players Championship Following Friday Washout

The first round has yet to be completed at soaked TPC Sawgrass, and the best-case scenario is a resumption on Saturday at 11 a.m. -- after another expected storm passes.

Caddie Ricky Elliott held an umbrella while Brooks Koepka lined up a putt during limited action on Friday morning at the wet Players Championship. Play was halted at 11:15 a.m. David Yeazell/USA Today

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Severe weather conditions and an abundance of rain caused a suspension of play at the Players Championship on Friday morning and never allowed players to get back onto the TPC Sawgrass course, with the first round yet to be completed.

The best-case scenario according to PGA Tour rules official Gary Young is an 11 a.m. ET resumption of play on Saturday with the tournament now scheduled for a Monday finish.

“The golf course has reached a point of saturation,’’ Young said. “Unfortunately, the weather conditions are not providing us any relief.’’

Young said the rules staff will assess the weather situation early Saturday. A severe storm with possible winds up to 60 mph is expected to hit the area early, and the PGA Tour will not allow spectators or players to arrive at the course until the storm has passed and the course is assessed.

Despite all that, Young said the Tour is “very confident we can conclude on Monday,’’ and that no decisions about playing Tuesday are yet being considered.

Clubhouse leaders Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge shot opening-round 66s on Thursday. Brice Garnett is 6 under for his round through 13 holes to tie them.

It is unlikely the 36-hole cut of 65 players and ties will be achieved on Saturday, but once the cut is made, players will be re-paired and sent out for the third round, which is likely not to occur on Sunday. There is a good chance the round will spill into Monday with the fourth round to begin afterward.

Young said the course has received about three inches of rain.

The tournament has not needed a Monday finish since 2005, when Fred Funk was the winner. Starting in 2007, the tournament moved to May through 2018. This is the third playing of the event since reverting to March dates.

After the storm comes through on Saturday, the rain is expected to stop but cold temperatures will arrive. Lows will be in the 30s on Saturday night and the expected high temperature on Sunday is just 53 degrees.

