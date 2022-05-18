Padraig Harrington Believes Outrage Over LIV Golf, Saudi Money, Will Dissipate: 'Time Will Pass'

The three-time major winner believes concerns over the source of the Saudi-backed league's money to be 'low-hanging fruit' that will subside.

TULSA, Okla. – Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington believes the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series is not going away, that it could eventually impact the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour) and that, in time, the moral outrage over the money source will subside.

Harrington, 51, who was the European Ryder Cup captain last fall, did an interview with Irish golf writers and was quoted in the Irish Independent on a variety of subjects concerning the new concept that has caused considerable disruption in the professional game.

As part of that disruption, another rival concept, the Premier Golf League, attempted to join forces late in 2020 with the European Tour and was rejected, leading to an alliance with the PGA Tour.

“I can understand the European Tour when they turned down the Premier Golf League offer originally,’’ Harrington said. “They didn’t want to rock the boat. But that boat is being rocked now, and there are pretty tough seas ahead.

“You have a rival tour to the PGA Tour, which the European Tour was, kind of. Ultimately the European Tour is the one getting squeezed. It’s going to go from being the second tour to maybe not. The majors are obviously going to gain with two rival tours.’’

Harrington, who won the PGA Championship in 2008 and tied for fourth behind winner Phil Mickelson last year, said he believes the issue of money coming from the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia will eventually dissipate as LIV Golf gains traction, with world ranking points and the formation of the league still to come.

“As much as it’s being used as a stick to beat those guys and it’s a big issue for anyone who is going, clearly time will pass,’’ Harrington said. “There is no doubt the moral side of it has been the low hanging fruit that has been used to beat them back. That has come back to bite them (PGA Tour and DP World Tour) because if (LIV goes) ahead, they get over that.

“It’s not like my own country doesn’t do a lot of business in Saudi Arabia. As much as it’s being used as a stick to beat those guys and it is a big issue for anyone who is going, clearly time will pass.’’

Harrington said he tried without success reaching out to Mickelson, who is not defending his title this week.

“Phil has to do what’s right for him at this very moment,’’ Harrington said. “For me, that would be turning up and playing this week. At this very moment, it’s a very awkward situation. But we all live in different parallels.’’



