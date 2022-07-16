Skip to main content

Rory McIlroy Thrills With Eagle From Bunker on Saturday at the British Open

Rory McIlroy is on a quest to end an eight-year major drought, and a holeout eagle from a bunker Saturday put him at the top of the leaderboard at St. Andrews.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, the fan favorite at St. Andrews, put a charge into the fans with a holeout eagle from a pot bunker in Saturday's third round.

The 386-yard 10th hole has been under attack by the field, who can run a tee shot up to the green or close. Shane Lowry holed an approach shot from 46 yards earlier Saturday, the second of back-to-back eagles.

McIlroy got a bit unlucky to have his drive land in a pot bunker on the right side of the fairway in front of the green, but it proved to be no problem whatsoever. McIlroy thumped the ball out onto the green, where it rolled into the hole for an eagle 2. The crowd roared while McIlroy raised his arms and pumped his fist.

The eagle lifted McIlroy to 5 under for his third round and 15 under for the championship, good for the lead at that moment. Viktor Hovland, playing with McIlroy in the second-to-last group, tied him moments later with a birdie at the 10th hole.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

McIlroy won the 2014 Open title at Royal Liverpool, then added the PGA Championship later in the year to give him four major titles at the age of 25. But he hasn't added to that total in the last eight years, a storyline that is reignited at every major

This year, McIlroy finished second at the Masters after a sparkling Sunday 64 -- which also featured a holed bunker shot, at the 18th hole. Then, at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the U.S. Open at The Country Club outside Boston, McIlroy got out fast through two rounds only to fade with over-par rounds on Saturdays. He finished eighth at the PGA and tied for fifth at the U.S. Open.

Might this Open be the breakout for McIlroy? We'll have to keep watching.

Rory McIlroy is pictured in the third round of the 2022 British Open.
News

Rory McIlroy Thrills With Eagle From Bunker on Saturday at the British Open

By John Schwarb22 seconds ago
Shane Lowry is pictured during a practice round for the 2022 British Open.
News

Shane Lowry Electrifies the Saturday Crowd with Back-to-Back Eagles at British Open

By John Schwarb57 minutes ago
Cameron Smith is pictured during the second round of the 2022 British Open.
News

Cameron Smith Takes Lead at British Open on a Day to Remember at St. Andrews

By Associated Press4 hours ago
Dustin Johnson acknowledges the crowd in the second round of the 2022 British Open.
News

LIV Golf Against the World? Dustin Johnson's Not Feeling It at St. Andrews

By Bob Harig4 hours ago
Tiger Woods acknowledges the fans on the 18th hole on Friday at the 2022 British Open.
News

Watch: Tiger Woods Takes An Emotional Walk As His British Open Ends

By John Schwarb4 hours ago
Collin Morikawa watches a shot in the second round of the 2022 British Open.
News

Slumping Collin Morikawa Leaving St. Andrews Early After Missed Cut at British Open

By Alex Miceli4 hours ago
Collin-Morikawa
News

Tiger Woods, Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson Among Notable Players to Miss Cut at 2022 British Open at St. Andrews

By Jeff Ritter4 hours ago
Dustin Johnson lines up a putt on Friday at the 2022 British Open.
News

At Stake This Weekend For LIV Golfers: A Claret Jug, and Respectability

By Alex Miceli17 hours ago
Commentary
Rory McIlroy acknowledges the fans on Friday at the 2022 British Open.
News

What to Watch in Round 3 at St. Andrews: Leading Hair, Rors' Roars and More Birdies

By Gary Van Sickle18 hours ago