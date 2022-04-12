The Masters' Final Round Was Most-Watched Golf Telecast in 3 Years

Sunday at Augusta National is always must-see TV for golf fans, and Tiger Woods' final round plus world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler winning didn't hurt.

Sunday's final round of the Masters on CBS, which included the conclusion of Tiger Woods' week plus Scottie Scheffler's victory, was the most-watched golf telecast on any network since the final round of the 2019 Masters when Woods won his fifth green jacket.

CBS reported Tuesday that the final-round broadcast averaged 10.173 million viewers and was up 7% over last year. The coverage averaged 12.443 million viewers during the final hour of 6-7 p.m. ET, and peaked at 13.160 million from 6:45-7 p.m. when Scheffler finished and secured his first green jacket.

The 2022 Masters was also the most-streamed golf tournament ever for CBS Sports and its Paramount+ platform, with Sunday's final round being its most streamed golf day ever .

On Thursday and Friday, with Tiger Woods' highly anticipated return to tournament golf, ESPN not surprisingly reported strong ratings. Thursday's first round averaged 2.8 million viewers, up 21% from last year, and was the most-watched day of golf ever on ESPN+. For Friday's second round, which featured the majority of Woods' round, the viewership averaged 3.5 million, up 31% from last year's second round, and peaked at 4.6 million viewers around 6:30 p.m. when Woods was finishing.

