Watch: Stewart Cink Aces Par-3 16th Hole at Augusta, Celebrates With Son/Caddie

Cink's second career ace on 16 was the first ace of this year's Masters Tournament.

Stewart Cink registered the first hole-in-one at the 86th Masters when he made an ace at the par-3 16th in the second round Friday afternoon. Cink’s 8-iron at the 166-yard hole flew beyond the flag, which was only three steps off the left edge, and funneled down a slope and into the cup. Cink and his caddie, son Reagan, were walking toward the hole while the ball was in the air and began their celebration about 15 yards off the 16th tee.

According to the ESPN telecast, it was Cink’s second career hole-in-one at the 16th during the Masters.

More Day 2 Masters Coverage on Morning Read:

- Round 2 Real-Time Updates
- Watch: Bubba Watson Hits Another Absurd Escape Shot From Pine Trees
- Tiger Opens with Bogey, Continues Slow Start
- Oosthuizen WDs Before Second Round, Tiger Woods' Group Now a Twosome

