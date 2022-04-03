Weekly Read: An Already Crazy Masters with Phil Mickelson Out, Tiger (Maybe) In

Tiger Woods is in Augusta and might tee it up on Thursday. Phil Mickelson is still in exile and will not. Did you have all that on your futures ticket?

Tiger Woods hit balls and got onto the course on Sunday, continuing to fuel speculation on whether he'll be around Thursday. Andrew Davis Tucker-Augusta Chronicle/USA Today Network

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Nine weeks ago, Tiger Woods had yet to be heard from in 2022 and Phil Mickelson completed a rather routine tournament in Saudi Arabia, where he made more headlines off the course than on.

Imagine the odds you could have gotten that day on this wager: Tiger will play in the Masters, Phil will not.

And yet that is where we are headed as Masters week begins at Augusta National.

Speculation heightened last week when Woods played a practice round and all but confirmed his participation Sunday when the five-time Masters champion announced via Twitter that he was headed to the home of the tournament to prepare and it would be a “game-time’’ decision.

He later arrived at the course, hit balls for 20 minutes, and then headed to the 10th tee with caddie Joe LaCava and friend Rob McNamara.

Given the serious nature of Woods’ injuries suffered in a car crash on Feb. 23, 2001, the fact he is this close to playing his surreal.

And given the fact that Mickelson is the reigning PGA Championship winner who might have been looking for further glory in his 30th Masters appearance, his absence is nearly as stunning.

Tiger in the Masters (seemingly); Phil is not.

You cannot overstate how amazing these developments are given all that has transpired in their lives.

Mickelson has not said anything publicly since a Feb. 22 apology he issued in the wake of several derogatory comments about the PGA Tour and his interest in a rival golf league. On March 21, his name was taken off the Masters participant list, a stunning development despite the leave he said he would be taking and all the controversy surrounding him.

At age 51, Mickelson will not get many more chances. And while his game was not up to the same standards it was in May at Kiawah Island, where he became the oldest major champion, there is no place like Augusta National for him to find it. The three-time winner might find the venue the most likely place to contend.

Woods’ situation is more complicated. The eyeball test at the PNC Championship in Orlando less than four months ago did not suggest the Masters was a possibility. For all the good shots he hit – and let’s understate how good his swing looked under the circumstances – he was riding in cart and laboring at times when he did walk.

The 15-time major champion’s own words suggested such a return was not imminent. He talked about the difference between riding a cart and PGA Tour golf; he expressed his gratitude that his right leg was not amputated; he acknowledged that his schedule would never consist of many events going forward. And he undersold the idea that he could be ready any time soon.

And yet at this point, it would be a pretty big disappointment if he didn’t tee off on Thursday.

Although it seems Woods has not been playing and practicing for long, it is not a stretch to think that his rehabilitation work has been intense.

“My leg was not in a very good position there about a year ago and I’ve had to work through a lot of different operations and a lot of different scenarios,’’ Woods said on Feb. 16. “It’s been tough, but I’ve gotten here, I’ve gotten this far and I still have a long way to go. Each and every day’s a fight and I welcome that fight. Get up in the morning, let’s go a few more rounds.’’

Woods would like to go four rounds this week on the golf course. Just the idea of playing one is amazing.

Tiger’s Ticket Stubs

Jay Goodwin has some unique timing. This week he put up for auction his collection of ticket stubs from Tiger Woods’ victories. It includes a stub, pass or badge from 81 of his 82 PGA Tour titles, missing only the 2000 Mercedes-Benz Championship at Kapalua in Hawaii.

“I’ve spent the last three years looking for that ticket,’’ said Goodwin, 41, who lives in Bridgewater, Mass.

Goodwin said he started collecting Woods memorabilia in the early 2000s when he saw how often the golfer was winning.

“I knew his stuff would be gold one day but I wanted to do something unique, something that no one had,’’ Goodwin said. “So around 2005 I started collecting his ticket stubs from events that he has won.’’

Interestingly, Goodwin has never been to one of those events himself.

“Most of the tickets or badges that I purchased were from private sales, eBay, or other auction houses over the years,’’ he said “As I would gather them in groups of 10 or 20 I would send them in to a company called PSA (psacards.com). They set the industry standard for the highest grading and authentication of all sports memorabilia.’’

Goodwin says he is aware of one person who has the ticket stub he is missing but he also collects them and is searching for three others.

“He will not sell it,’’ Goodwin said. “He is also chasing all of his wins. He is missing three of Tiger’s wins, I’m missing one. Ironically over the years he tried to purchase my three which I would not sell and I have tried to purchase his one which he would not sell. We have become friends over the years.’’

Goodwin would not disclose how much he has paid for the ticket stubs but said the highest he paid for one was $750, not including the grading fees. He believes the time is right.

“The sports market world is just as bad as the housing market, everything is going for insane prices and most items are setting records,’’ he said. “To put it bluntly, there is no better time to sell them now.’’

The auction house website is pwccmarketplace.com and was listed starting April 1 for 14 days.

Jordan’s Prep

A year ago, Jordan Spieth won the Valero Texas Open, breaking a winless streak of more than three years. This time, Spieth did not fare so well at the Texas Open where he was down the leaderboard despite a final-round 67. He shot 74 during the third round.

Spieth, who has not finished among the top 20 since a runner-up finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in early February, was ranked 17th in the world heading into the tournament.

“I just have to address putting, that’s it,’’ Spieth said after the round. “I missed nine putts inside of six feet this week. That’s really, really bad. So I’ve got to figure out a stroke that gets me comfortable everywhere. I missed a lot of mid-rangers, too. It was the worst I’ve ever putted in a professional event.’’

Spieth lost more than 2.5 strokes gained putting for the tournament after hitting more than 83 percent of the greens.

Fore! Things

1. When Tiger Woods defended his Masters title in 2020, he did so with no spectators. So if he does tee off on Thursday, imagine the reception. It will be his first time in front of spectators here in three years.

2. Bryson DeChambeau comes into the Masters off a missed cut at the Valero Texas Open. His starts in 2022: T25 (Sentry Tournament of Champions), MC (Farmers Insurance Open); WD (Saudi International); T58 (did not advance out of pool play at WGC-Match Play); MC (Valero Texas Open).

3. Jon Rahm is the only player to finish in the top 10 in the last four Masters.

4. The Masters has produced the fewest number of multiple winners compared to the other majors. The Masters has 17 multiple winners in 85 editions, the PGA 20 in 103, U.S. Open 22 in 120 and the British Open 27 in 149.

Jack and the Par-3

Jack Nicklaus is not going to participate in the Par 3 Contest, the Wednesday tradition that precedes the Masters. Nicklaus often skipped it during the prime of his career, but played it often as he got older, often using his kids or grandkids as caddies.

Nicklaus, 82, has some lingering back issues that are apparently impacting his ability to walk. He would have played were it not for trying to navigate the hills. Surgery is a possibility, and if that alleviates the issues, Nicklaus is said to be open to considering a return to the Par 3.

All of Nicklaus’ grandkids have been part of the tournament at some point, which apparently made the decision easier. He will still take part in the traditional opening tee shot on Thursday morning along with Gary Player and Tom Watson.

Social Matters

This was just one of the outlets the tracked Tiger Woods’ private jet. This was Sunday when it left Florida for Augusta.



And it’s good to have a sense of humor.

Jordan Spieth had some issues on the greens in Texas.

Masters Countdown

The Masters begins on Thursday and the field was determined on Sunday, barring any withdrawals. There are no alternates, so if anyone drops out his place will not be filled.

J.J. Spaun’s victory at the Valero Texas Open brought the field up to 91 players, which includes Tiger Woods who on Sunday said he was headed to Augusta National and his participation would be a "game-time" decision.

A field size of 91 is in keeping with what Augusta National prefers, as 100 players or more begins to push the boundaries of starting times and finishing before darkness. The largest field in Masters history was 109 in 1962. The last time it approached 100 players was when 99 started in 2011. The smallest fields in the Masters were pre-World War II – 42 in 1938 and 1942.



