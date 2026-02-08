Patrick Reeds Wins Qatar Masters, Essentially Locks Up PGA Tour Status

Patrick Reed can’t stop making headlines.

The 35-year-old won the DP World Tour’s Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club on Sunday for his second win in three weeks, plus a runner-up last week.

With a torrid start to the year, Reed has essentially locked up a PGA Tour card for 2027, a goal of his after leaving LIV Golf in January.

“This little run I’ve had, two wins and a second, it’s awesome. We couldn't ask anything more than what we did,” Reed said. “It’s special, to come out here, especially to get two wins early on in the season, and hopefully there’s a lot more to come.”

The 2018 Masters champion now sits atop the DPWT’s season-long Race to Dubai standings, with the top 10 at the end of the year earning a PGA Tour card for 2027.

The moment Patrick Reed became the first American to win the Qatar Masters 🇺🇸 #QatarMasters pic.twitter.com/APkv9LujGn — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) February 8, 2026

In just four starts, Reed has accumulated 2,259.70 Race to Dubai points, which would have been enough to claim a Tour card every season since the PGA Tour-DPWT’s strategic alliance began in 2023. And Reed still has an entire season to beef up his lead and become the first American to win the Race to Dubai.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to be an American that comes out to win the Race to Dubai and we’re off to a fast start,” Reed said.

Reed began the final round in Qatar with a two-stroke advantage, but played his first nine holes at 1 over par, surrendering his lead. He’d snatch it back, though, with three birdies on the back nine. With a final-round 70, he earned a two-stroke victory over Scotland's Calum Hill.

Reed now moves inside the top 20 of the world rankings for the first time since 2021. He’s currently eligible for all four major championships this season.