Power Nine: Max Homa Takes a Positive Step and a Future Star in the Women’s Game
Every Wednesday, SI Golf will rank nine newsmakers from the golf world. Sometimes we'll cast a wide net. Tell us what you think on the SI Golf X account.
1. Brian Campbell: In an age of bombing the ball, the shortest hitter on Tour claimed his second win of the season at the John Deere Classic, where he made his Tour debut a decade ago. Aside from those two wins, the former University of Illinois golfer doesn’t have another top 30 this season. Yet, he’s one of six multiple-time winners on Tour this season, joining Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka, Ryan Fox and Ben Griffin. Campbell lost his card in 2017 and didn’t get it back until this year. Now, he’s making the most of his opportunity—and one of the most curious cases in golf.
2. Lottie Woad: A star is born? The world’s No. 1-ranked female amateur and 2024 Augusta Women’s National Amateur champion won the Ladies European Tour’s KPMG Women’s Irish Open Golf Championship, beating a strong field loaded with LPGA stars. Not bad for a rising senior at Florida State University.
3. Max Homa: Ultimately, he didn’t get the victory at the John Deere, finishing T5. But with it being the 34-year-old’s first top 10 in over a year, it’s a step in the right direction. Now, many are asking if one of the game’s most popular players, who is no longer on social media, is back to his old self.
4. Billy Foster: Collin Morikawa made yet another caddie change, this time selecting Foster, who has worked with Seve Ballesteros, Darren Clarke, Thomas Bjørn and Matt Fitzpatrick, with whom he won the 2022 U.S. Open. Morikawa, looking for his first win since 2023, hopes he has finally found “the one” with Foster.
5. Jordan Spieth: After withdrawing from the Travelers Championship with a neck injury a few weeks ago, he announced Monday he’ll return to competition at the British Open. First and more importantly, however, he and his wife are on “baby watch.”
6. Gary Woodland: The 2019 U.S. Open champion was tapped as a vice captain for the U.S. Ryder Cup (intensifying murmurs that captain Keegan Bradley might play). Woodland has never played in a Ryder Cup and his only team experience is the 2019 Presidents Cup. But one of the most well-liked players on Tour, his presence in the team room will be welcomed.
7. Lucas Glover: The 2009 U.S. Open winner doesn’t mince his words, especially on his weekly SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio show. Last week, he revealed that he doesn’t want to play against current or former LIV Golf players if they’re ever allowed back on the PGA Tour. Who knows what the future holds regarding that matter with the framework agreement at a stalemate. However, with a T5 finish at TPC Deere Run, Glover moved to 16th on the U.S. Ryder Cup points list. Should the 45-year-old make the team for the first time, he’ll likely be on the same team as LIV’s Bryson DeChambeau. And what if they’re paired together at Bethpage?
8. Aldrich Potgieter: After winning his maiden title at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last Sunday, the 20-year-old was in the hunt through 36 holes at the John Deere. Then, he withdrew after a third-round 76 without giving a reason. He’s still in the Scottish Open field, so perhaps he just wanted to get an early start on his travels?
9. Ed Fiori: The 72-year-old four-time Tour winner died of cancer Sunday. In three of his victories, he chased down future Hall of Famers, the last coming at the 1996 John Deere Classic when he ended a 14-year winless drought and denied Tiger Woods from converting his first 54-hole lead on Tour. Plus, Fiori won that week as the shortest hitter on Tour, just like Campbell 29 years later.
Also considered: Emiliano Grillo, Nick Dunlap, Jackson Koivun, Collin Morikawa, David Lipsky, Eugenio Chacarra
Dropped out from last week: Padraig Harrington, Roger Maltbie, Collin Morikawa, Max Greyserman, Patrick Reed, Chris Kirk, Lexi Thompson, Cole Hammer