This AI-Powered Putting Mat Is the Coach You Never Knew You Needed
The PUTTR Smart Putting Green revolutionizes golf practice by combining cutting-edge technology with engaging gameplay. This innovative device transforms the often monotonous task of putting practice into an immersive, data-driven activity that's fun for golfers of all skill levels. With its array of practice modes, competitive games and social features, PUTTR has quickly become one of the most captivating putting trainers on the market. Whether you're a seasoned pro looking to fine-tune your techniques or a casual golfer seeking an enjoyable way to improve your game, PUTTR provides an irresistible blend of entertainment and practical training.
What is the Puttr Putting Mat?
So this is the Puttr, an AI-powered putting mat that connects seamlessly to a companion app, with real-time feedback and data on every aspect of your putting game. Imagine seeing exactly how far off-center you're hitting putts or getting precise readings on your putting speed and tempo. With Puttr, you have access to all of that information and more. The app tracks every putt you hit on the mat, building a database of your putting stats over time. You can quickly identify trends and pinpoint specific areas of your putting that need improvement.
But Puttr isn't just about dry data and analytics. The app is loaded with fun games, skills challenges, and immersive practice drills that make putting practice actually fun. You can compete against friends in a game of H.O.R.S.E., or test your accuracy in a darts-style target game. With new challenges and competitions always being added, you'll never get bored or lack motivation to practice.
How does Puttr Work?
When you first unbox the Puttr, you'll find the putting mat, the automatic ball return, a power cord and carrying case. The mat is 11 feet long and 2 feet wide, with a high-quality putting surface that rolls at an 11 on the stimpmeter, similar to a well-maintained putting green at a golf course. The mat has 27 marked positions to putt from, arranged in a hexagonal pattern. This allows you to practice putts from different angles and distances, replicating the variety of putts you'd face on a natural green. The ball return is designed to catch your putts and feed the ball back to you so you can keep practicing without constantly walking to the hole to retrieve your ball.
Tracking and Feedback
The real magic happens when you connect the Puttr to the app. The mat has a high-speed camera built into the front edge, which tracks your putts as they roll toward the hole. The camera uses computer vision technology to analyze each putt's exact line and speed in real-time. This data is instantly sent to the app, where it's translated into helpful feedback and insights. For example, you'll see your make percentage for each putt and metrics like face angle at impact, ball launch angle, and ball speed. The app also displays the exact ball trace for each putt, so you can see if you're consistently pushing or pulling your putts, or if you tend to leave putts short or blast them past the hole. This data is logged in the app and compiled into stats and trends over time. You can see your progress and identify patterns in your putting, like if you tend to miss more putts to the right from a certain distance or if your speed control is better on uphill putts than downhill putts. It's like having a putting coach with you, providing instant feedback and analysis.
App Features
The Puttr app is more than just dry data and drills. It's designed to make putting fun and engaging, with various games and challenges. You can play classic putting games like Around the World or 21 or try your hand at more unique challenges like Capture the Flag or Skee-Ball. There are even head-to-head games you can play against friends or random opponents, like H.O.R.S.E. or Cornhole.
If you want to focus on serious practice, the app has a deep library of drills and exercises designed by renowned putting coaches. These drills focus on distance control, green reading, and pressure putting. You can choose from different difficulty levels and track your progress over time.
The app also includes a video recording feature, which allows you to capture footage of your putting stroke from different angles. You can then analyze the video in slow motion, drawing lines and shapes to highlight different aspects of your technique. This is a great way to spot flaws or inconsistencies in your stroke, like if you have a wristy action or your head is moving too much.
Finally, for the truly competitive golfer, the Puttr app offers the Puttr Club subscription, which unlocks access to global leaderboards where you can compare your putting stats to other Puttr users worldwide. You can also participate in exclusive putting challenges and tournaments, with real prizes up for grabs.
Conclusion
For serious golfers looking to take their putting to the next level, Puttr is a dream come true. You'll gain access to putting insights and feedback that were previously only available to tour pros and elite amateurs. By understanding exactly where your putting needs work, you can practice with purpose and rapidly improve your skills on the greens. As any golfer knows, the fastest way to lower your scores is to shore up your putting.
